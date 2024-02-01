Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale among four Indians to receive wild cards for L&T Mumbai Open Tennis Championships

Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale are among the four Indians who received wildcards in the women’s singles main draw at the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series Tennis Championships.

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) are the organizers of the event.

Apart from Raina and Bhosale, Sahaja Yamalapalli and young teenager Vaishnavi Adkar have also been awarded wildcards.

“We are happy to get back this world class event back to India with an aim of providing world class competition to our players. We also thank our Sponsors, L&T, for coming forward and supporting women’s tennis in the country.

“I’m sure that having such a major event at the beginning of the year will help our players to improve their ranking and participate in higher level events globally,” Mr. Sanjay Khandare and Mr. Pravin Darade, the Organising Committee members, told the reporters.

How have Raina and Bhosale performed recently?

Ankita Raina recently took part in the Australian Open 2024 qualifiers where she defeated Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Manerio in three sets. But in the second round of the qualifying stage at Melbourne Park, the 31-year-old lost to Czech Republic’s Sara Bejlek in straight sets.

Thereafter, she could not advance beyond the Round of 16 of the ITF India 01A. In doubles, Raina and Sofya Lansere were knocked out in the Round of 16.

In the ITF India 02A, she crashed out in the Round of 32 after losing to Greece’s Sapfo Sakellaridi, who won after rallying back from a set down. In doubles, Raina and Bhosale lost in the semi-final. Raina is currently ranked No. 228 in singles and 225 in doubles.

Last year, Bhosale won the gold medal in the mixed doubles at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. She partnered with the legendary Rohan Bopanna, who recently won the Australian Open 2024 alongside Matthew Ebden and became the oldest doubles World No.1.