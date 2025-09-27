Anna Kalinskaya breaks down in tears, hides her face from camera in concerning scenes at China Open in shock loss to World No. 83 

Anna Kalinskaya broke down in tears on the first day of her China Open campaign, where she faced an unexpected early loss. Along with the singles tournament of the event, she also competed in the doubles tournament of the game.Kalinskaya commenced her China Open campaign on September 26, 2025, where she competed against Camila Osorio. The latter produced a dominant delivery, registering a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win against the Russian tennis player. This loss didn't sit well with Kalinskaya, as she broke down into tears following their showdown. The video of her reaction to the loss is making the rounds all over the internet.One of the users on X shared a video of a heartbreaking moment, in which Kalinskaya was seen hiding her face from the camera while breaking down in tears. The tweet's caption read:&quot;Bad day at the office for Anna K.&quot;Ahead of the China Open, the Russian player was seen in action at the US Open, where she managed to reach the third round but fell short of advancing further following her loss against Iga Swiatek. The World No. 2 progressed to the fourth round, registering a 7-6(2), 6-4 win.Anna Kalinskaya called out the 'unfair' Cincinnati Open schedule ahead of her quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek.Before her US Open campaign, Anna Kalinskaya competed at the Cincinnati Masters, and after qualifying for the quarterfinals, she criticised the tournament's hectic order of play, questioning how players are expected to perform well without an ideal amount of rest.Following her win against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16, she took to her Instagram story and penned a message questioning the tournament's schedule. She wrote:“How can the @wta and tournament expect athletes to perform their best when the scheduling is this unfair? After my match against Alexandrova, I got home from the site at 2:40am and didn't go to bed until 4am. I slept a bit and came to the site to practice. Then I get scheduled at 11 am for tomorrow's match - how does the tournament and WTA expect me to recover and continuously adjust my sleep pattern, which is one of the most important aspects of recovery? Seems a bit one sided,&quot; said Anna Kalinskaya.In the quarterfinal round, Swiatek trounced Anna Kalinskaya with a 6-3, 6-4 win. The China Open wasn't the first time the Russian broke down into tears after her loss, as she did the same after her quarterfinal loss against the Italian at the US Open.