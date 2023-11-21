"Another celebrity that supports Lewis Hamilton and doesn't know the sport" - Fans react to Serena Williams' comments on Brit's F1 titles

Fans reacted to Serena Williams' contentious remark on Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton’s Drivers’ Championship title record.

Serena Williams' comment appeared on an Instagram post that carried the quotes of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff. The Mercedes boss stated that he was fueled by personal anger and drive to help Hamilton win a record eighth World Championship title, which the Brit was denied by Max Verstappen in 2021 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In an interview with PA News agency, Toto Wolff said:

“We are living in a hamster wheel where time passes so quickly that it doesn’t feel like it has been two years. You can see how quickly the pecking order changes. But, we have to look forward, learn from the past, and push now to make Lewis win quickly again. I have a personal anger and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have it."

In light of this, Serena Williams took to her Instagram account to share her take on it. She was of the opinion that the British driver, who is tied with Michael Schumacher for seven titles, should have won nine titles by now.

“He should have had 9 already. But...lemme be quiet," the 23-time Grand Slam winner commented.

Williams' comment did not sit well with several fans on X (formerly Twitter), and they condemned her for making such a divisive remark. One fan doubted Serena Williams’ knowledge of Formula 1, calling her a Lewis Hamilton supporter.

“Another celebrity that supports Hamilton who doesn't even know the sport. It's 8, not 9,” they wrote.

Another fan tweeted:

“She’s always been down for lewis, but I didn’t know she was ON IT like that."

Yet another fan questioned the seven-time Wimbledon champion on her being tight-lipped when Novak Djokovic was deported during the 2022 Australian Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

“Where was this when Djokovic was going through the Australia crap. Hidden then,” they commented.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Serena Williams to join Billie Jean King and others in the National Hall of Fame

Serena Williams to be included in the National Women's Hall of Fame

Serena Williams will be inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in its 2024 edition. She will join the likes of Billie Jean King and Althea Gibson, among other tennis players.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame celebrates women's achievements and contributions to American society in an array of fields like the arts, athletics, public service, and more.

The 42-year-old will be among 10 women who will be honored during the upcoming ceremony in March in Seneca Falls, New York. This historic town, where the first women's rights convention took place in 1848, will serve as the backdrop for this momentous occasion.

In addition to Serena Williams, the Class of 2024 will include influential women including Ruby Bridges (a civil rights activist), Peggy McIntosh (an activist and scholar), and Judith Plaskow (a theologian).

