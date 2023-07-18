"Another demonstration of his fighting spirit" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on Wimbledon triumph

After his sensational triumph in the 2023 Wimbledon final, Carlos Alcaraz received a heartfelt note from Rafael Nadal's uncle and tennis coach Toni Nadal, who praised the Spaniard's tennis skills and his never give up attitude.

Alcaraz faced Djokovic in the Wimbledon final just a few weeks after losing to the seven-time Wimbledon champion in the French Open semifinals. Despite a sluggish start, the 20-year-old rallied back to defeat the four-time defending champion with a spectacular effort.

Carlos Alcaraz bested the 23-time Grand Slam champion in a five-set battle, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, ending his 34-match winning run on Center Court and lifting the second Major title of his career.

Following his stunning victory, the World No. 1 has received praise from numerous well-wishers. Toni Nadal added himself to the list, taking to social media to congratulate and applaud the 20-year-old on his extraordinary talent and tenacity in the Wimbledon final.

‘Another demonstration of the great tennis he treasures and his great fighting spirit. Awesome win at Wimbledon. [email protected]’

This is not the first time Toni Nadal has praised the youngster. Earlier this year, in an essay he had written for El Pais, he likened Alcaraz to Roger Federer. He mentioned how confident and physically fit the youngster is, similar to Federer when he’d surged to the peak of the sport around 2003-2004.

"He is full of confidence and in excellent shape, physically and technically. He reminds me of the irruption and superiority that Federer showed since the end of 2003 and, above all, in 2004," he wrote.

Toni Nadal did not stop there in his comparisons between Alcaraz and Federer, going on to also write that it will be years before anybody really challenges the young Spaniard’s hold on the sport.

"So crushing was his invincibility that we had to wait for the arrival of a later generation for Roger to find himself in trouble. I sense that the same will happen, for a while, with Alcaraz," he added.

After Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz to compete in the Hopman Cup

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

After winning Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz will compete in the Hopman Cup at the Nice Lawn Tennis Club in southern France from July 19 to July 23. The Spanish prodigy is poised to represent his country alongside Paula Badosa's replacement, WTA World No. 72 Rebeka Masarova.

In the first match versus Belgium, on Friday, July 21, Alcaraz will face David Goffin and Masarova will face Elise Mertens, followed by a mixed doubles clash. In 2022, Carlos Alcaraz made his Davis Cup debut for Spain, where he soundly defeated Marius Copil of Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

