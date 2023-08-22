"Another example of what pressure from PTPA can accomplish" - Novak Djokovic-led tennis body's Executive Director on ATP's new minimum-wage policy

Ahmad Nassar, who serves as the Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic-led Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), recently spoke on the ATP's baseline scheme, which aims to provide minimum wages to lower-ranked singles players on the men's tour.

Earlier on Tuesday (August 22), ATP unveiled its new minimum-income policy, which will be in effect from 2024 onwards. While the top 100 players will receive $300,000, players ranked in the 101–175 and 176–250 ranking ranges will be incentivized with $150,000 and $75,000, respectively.

The scheme was praised by a large majority of the tennis universe. The Executive Director of the PTPA, which was first founded in 2020 by Novak Djokovic, asserted that the ATP had been forced into action by the PTPA.

He also promised to take an in-depth look into the long-term effects of the baseline scheme soon.

"Great to see another example of what pressure from @ptpaplayers can accomplish. Looking forward to digging into the details & ensuring this program is what it purports to be."

Nassar then expressed his ambivalence with the plan, as men's doubles players would likely not be covered by it. He also regretted the fact that the WTA didn't have a similar scheme to safeguard female players' interests.

"No mention of doubles players and of course not applicable to our WTA players - still much work to do," he wrote on social media.

In another tweet, the American reiterated how "outside pressure from an independent players association" can lead to major reforms in any sport.

"Reposting this from last November in light of today’s news about the ATP’s Baseline program…same logic applies. Outside pressure from an independent players association is good for the players and the sport!"

The Executive Director of the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA may be right about pressuring the ATP for positive change

Novak Djokovic first formed the players' body, the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), three years ago.

The Serb believed then that tennis players deserved more lucrative rewards at tournaments for their efforts.

Djokovic's ambition would ultimately resonate with many of his peers, who proceeded to join him in his fight for a bigger piece of the pie.

The PTPA has since been endorsed by several men, like Vasek Pospisil, John Isner, and Noah Rubin, among others.

The creation of the PTPA ultimately ruffled quite a few feathers. While the tennis community questioned Novak Djokovic's impetus, the ATP themselves suggested in a statement that the players' body was "fragmenting the sport".

"The creation of a separate player entity provides a clear overlap, divides the players, and further fragments the sport," ATP said in a statement in 2021. "Fragmentation has been consistently identified as the single biggest threat to tennis’ growth potential by leading experts, from within and beyond sports, which is something the ATP is currently working to address through the Strategic Plan."

Perhaps it is partly because of Djokovic that the ATP began focusing more on the wellbeing of players.

Apart from the baseline scheme this week, the men's governing body also unveiled their 30-year strategic plan two years ago in a bid to introduce equal profit sharing between players and tournaments, an increased prize money pool, and regular tournament audits.

