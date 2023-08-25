Former Spanish tennis player Alex Corretja has backed Carlos Alcaraz to reproduce his Wimbledon glory at the 2023 US Open if he gets a chance to face Novak Djokovic in the final.

Alcaraz was reduced to tears after losing the Cincinnati Open final to Djokovic on Sunday, August 20. Despite winning the opening set, the Spaniard lost his grip over the decider and lost the closely-fought battle 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-7(4).

Earlier in July, Alcaraz secured his first Wimbledon trophy after downing the 23-time Grand Slam champion. The tie in Cincinnati was the duo's fourth meeting. After the win, Djokovic expressed his wish to face the 20-year-old again at the US Open.

Talking to Eurosport about the World No. 1's prospects and a potential rematch with Djokovic at this year's US Open, Corretja said:

“For Carlos Alcaraz, it's very important to adjust of the game of Novak, because many times when he's aggressive, he dictates and maybe the other opponents, they cannot handle it. But against Novak, he knows he needs to go for one more shot because no-one can defend and can push the ball very deep into the court."

Corretja opined that the final in Cincinnati was an important lesson for the World No. 1. He said:

“I don't think it should affect Alcaraz because for him it's a perfect final. It's a perfect lesson moment, he learned from Roland Garros semi-final and then he did unbelievable at Wimbledon."

“Now, this is another final with where he knows how to be there with Novak. So I don't think he should go thinking any bad feelings. He's going into the tournament where he won last year," Corretja added.

"Every time they play, they start knowing each other a little bit better" - Tennis expert on Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz rivalry

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Alex Corretja also said Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic develop a better understanding of each other's game after every match they play.

“I think every time they play, they start knowing each other a little bit better,” Corretja said.

The 49-year-old further suggested that Alcaraz could learn from the Serb on how to deal with pressure during critical moments of a match.

“I think for both it's good. I think for Carlos because he's going to know how to deal in this important moment, which I think Novak he's been through many, many, many times before," Corretja said.

With Djokovic's career nearing its end, Corretja stated it was important for both players to get the most out of the present as it all might change soon.

“They know that is going to be a big battle all the time. They know it’s going to be very important to take the chances they've got because if not, maybe in the future, they won't have those chances," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz will enter the US Open as the top seed and look to defend his title, with Djokovic returning to the event after two years.

