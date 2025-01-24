Iga Swiatek missed the opportunity to reach her maiden Australian Open final and potentially reclaim the World No. 1 ranking with her crushing loss to Madison Keys. However, a controversial question posed to the Pole about these disappointing circumstances has faced backlash from tennis fans.

Swiatek and Keys engaged in a closely contested battle for a place in the final of the Melbourne Slam, splitting the first two sets to head into a decider. Although the five-time Grand Slam champion secured a crucial break and even held match point, she failed to capitalize on the opportunity, with Keys ultimately claiming a hard-fought 5-7, 6-1, 7-6[8] victory.

During her post-match press conference, Iga Swiatek was asked how much it "hurt" to let her match point slip and squander her chance to reach her first final at the Melbourne Slam and possibly retake the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka. However, the 23-year-old bluntly dismissed the question with a curt response.

"How much does it hurt inside to miss the match point, miss the first final here, and miss the chance to become No. 1 again?" the reporter asked.

"You have to experience that to know," Iga Swiatek responded.

The "grossly insensitive" question didn't go down well with tennis fans, many of whom voiced their frustration with the "unqualified" press at the Australian Open.

With Ben Shelton recently calling out the media for their "disrespectful" questions, one fan asserted that this inquiry could be added to the American's list and suggested that the reporter's aim was to make Iga Swiatek cry.

"What a grossly insensitive question," one fan posted.

"Not an Iga fan by any means but what a horrible question. These reporters are garbage and terribly unqualified," another fan chimed in.

"I think he just wanted her to cry so they could get a picture. And that’s another one for Ben Shelton’s disrespectful media collection," a fan argued.

"The press this tournament have been absolutely disgusting, what a dumb unproductive question," said another.

Other fans, meanwhile, commended the 23-year-old for staying composed and giving a "perfect" response to the "classless" question by the reporter.

"At least she had the guts to answer that question. That guy asking that question is so heartless," one fan commented.

"Perfect answer for a silly question," another fan wrote.

"It really was a classy response to a classless question," a fan remarked.

"Great answer. Couldn't have written that any better. She looks genuine but also made the reporter look like a doofus," said yet another.

"Madison Keys totally deserves to be in the final" - Iga Swiatek after 'disappointing' Australian Open exit

During the same press conference, Iga Swiatek admitted that wasting her match point opportunity stung, acknowledging that she was "spoiled" by her typical ability to capitalize on such moments. Despite being "disappointed" by her exit, Swiatek graciously credited Madison Keys for earning her well-deserved spot in the final with a stellar performance.

"I think I'm pretty spoiled in a way that I could always use these chances. When I had an opportunity to win, I always kind of win. Obviously it's disappointing when it doesn't happen, but this is sport, so it's not always going to go my way. Madison also really did the work as she should. She totally deserves to be in the final," Iga Swiatek said.

Following her win over the World No. 2, Keys will lock horns with top seed and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the title clash at the Melbourne Slam.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, is expected to be back in action at the Qatar Open, scheduled to commence on February 9. The Pole emerged victorious at the WTA 1000 event last year, beating Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2 in the final.

