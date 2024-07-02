"Another one slam wonder from the WTA factory" - Fans bemoan Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon 2024 exit as defending champ crashes out in 1R

Marketa Vondrousova's Wimbledon title defense turned out to be a feeble one as the Czech suffered a damning loss in the first round this year. Vondrousova looked far from her best as Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro registered a surprisingly dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over the Czech on Tuesday, July 2. It didn't take long for fans to pour in with their assessments of Vondrousova's shocking first-round exit.

Vondrousova was unseeded at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but reached the final after a series of impressive displays against Peyton Stearns, Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Marie Bouzkova, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina. In the final, she met Ons Jabeur, who was the overwhelming favorite to win her maiden Grand Slam title after falling short in the 2022 final against Elena Rybakina.

However, Jabeur produced a rather dismal display on the day, allowing Vondrousova to emerge victorious. This year though, things turned out to be in stark contrast for the Czech, who was seeded No. 6. Bouzas Maneiro was superior to Vondrousova in every department, and the Spaniard deservingly progressed to the second round.

Trending

Expand Tweet

One set of fans on X (formerly Twitter), baffled by Vondrousova's tepid showing, opined how the Czech's 2023 Wimbledon miracle was solely due to Jabeur choking when it mattered most.

"Ons Jabeur you will pay for your crimes," one fan wrote.

"This just makes Ons Jabeur collapsing at last year's final all the more annoying. And in straight sets. Smh," commented another fan.

"One slam wonder VONDROUSOVA courtesy JABEUR choking. Another one slam wonder produced from the WTA factory," another fan chimed in.

"Is anyone really surprised? Marketa’s win was a fluke to begin with. To think we would not have this problem had Ons not choked in the final is hurtful," yet another fan opined.

Another set of fans turned critical of Vondrousova due to her utterly forgettable outing.

"This was probably the worst performance by a defending champ I’ve seen at a Major," wrote a fan.

"I do wonder how Vondrousova won Wimbledon of all slams. Her record is terrible at Wimbledon," another fan commented.

"Vondrousova is the worst slam champion alongside Frauducanu," another fan weighed in, taking a swipe at Emma Raducanu, who, as a qualifier, won the 2021 US Open.

Marketa Vondrousova becomes first defending ladies singles champion to exit Wimbledon in the first round since Steffi Graf in 1994

Marketa Vondrousova

Vondrousova joined a long list of distinguished names after winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. However, her exit this time round sees her become the first defending ladies singles champion since Steffi Graf in 1994 to bow out of the prestigious grasscourt Major in the first round.

In 1994, Graf arrived at SW19 as the three-time reigning Wimbledon champion. She had also won the title on two other separate occasions. The German was the No. 1 seed as well, and was the undisputed favorite to win again.

However, in her first-round encounter against American Lori McNeil, Graf inexplicably stumbled. McNeil took full advantage of the German's uncharacteristic display, winning the match 7-5, 7-6(5). The American would eventually reach the semifinals that year, before losing to eventual champion Conchita Martinez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment