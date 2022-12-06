"Another reason to dislike this tyrant!" - Rennae Stubbs slams Russian President Vladimir Putin for expanding anti-LGBTQ laws

Rennae Stubbs expressed hate over Russian President Vladimir Putin as he signed a bill expanding a ban on LGBTQ propaganda in Russia.

Putin on Monday signed a bill into law that made it unlawful for anybody to advocate for same-sex relationships or imply that non-heterosexual orientations are "normal." The previous rule that forbade the disclosure of LGBTQ-related information to minors has now been expanded to cover adults as well, and it carries harsher penalties if such things are promoted.

Former doubles World No. 1, Rennae Stubbs expressed her dismay over Putin's actions and her support for the LGBTQI community in Russia via social media.

"Another reason to dislike this tyrant! Sending thoughts to many friends living in Russia that are in the LGBTQI community," wrote Rennae Stubbs on Twitter.

Rennae Stubbs reacts to Russia's Daria Kastakina coming out as gay

Daria Kasatkina pictured during a pressconference at the 2022 WTA Finals

Daria Kasatkina came out as gay and made her relationship public earlier this year while speaking with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko in a YouTube video. The Russian claimed in the video that she couldn't keep her secret for very long because doing so forced her to expend a lot of energy, however now that it was out in the open, she could live in peace.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else," she said.

She also spoke about Russian culture, which views homosexuality as taboo.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?" she added.

Later, the Russian took to social media to share a picture with her girlfriend.

Rennae Stubbs commented on Kasatkina's Instagram post, calling the couple "cuties."

"QTs! ❤️," Stubbs wrote.

Rennae Stubbs also called out Sergiy Stakhovsky for holding opposing views, as the Ukrainian stated in an interview earlier that he would not allow his daughter to play tennis because "almost every other" female tennis player is a lesbian yet praised Daria Kasatkina for coming out.

