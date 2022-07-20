"Does this come with an apology over what you said years ago?"- Rennae Stubbs calls out Sergiy Stakhovsky after he congratulates Daria Kasatkina for coming out

Former professional tennis player Rennae Stubbs criticized Sergiy Stakhovsky for his duality after the latter praised Daria Kasatkina for coming out and being upfront about her sexuality.

In an emotional YouTube video, the top-ranked Russian women's tennis player came out as gay. The World No. 12, had previously disclosed that she is bisexual, but she recently verified that she has a girlfriend and revealed what it is like to be gay in Russia.

The 25-year-old received several congratulations from all around the world for coming out, and former Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky was one of the most well-known figures to congratulate her. He shared a photo that the Russian had tweeted and applauded her for her freedom.

"It takes courage, nothing but admiration for your freedom," the Ukrainian wrote.

Shortly after, the Ukrainian's post was remarked upon by former Australian tennis player and TV pundit Rennae Stubbs, who called him out for his hypocrisy and demanded clarity. However, she also expressed her consolation for the Ukrainian and wished for his well-being due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Sergiy, does this come with an apology over what u said years ago about not wanting your daughter to play tennis because of this exact thing? I hope you’re safe and well & I mean that with all my heart & I am so sorry for what’s happening in your country but u should clarify," Stubbs wrote.

In 2015, during an interview with the Ukrainian website xsport.ua, about sexual minorities in the sport, Sergiy Stakhovsky allegedly stated that "almost every other" female tennis player is a lesbian and that he will not allow his daughter to participate in the sport for the same reason.

"Living in the closet as they say is pointless"- Daria Kasatkina

Hamburg European Open 2022 - Day 1

In an interview on YouTube with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria Kasatkina said that she is dating a woman. The 25-year-old made her remarks after Russian legislators on Monday suggested a new rule that would outlaw discussing any non-traditional sexual relationships in public.

In the interview, Daria Kasatkina claimed that living in a closet was futile and that the only important thing is to be at peace with oneself.

"Living in the closet as they say is pointless," Kasatkina said. "Until you choose to come out. Of course it's up to you how to do it and how much to tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters."

On her Twitter account, Kasatkina posted a picture of her and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako several hours after the video was made public.

Her girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, is a Russian-Estonian pair skater who currently represents Canada. With the Russian team, she earned the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

