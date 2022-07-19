Who is Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend? Meet Natalia Zabiiako, the former Russian figure skater who is dating the 25-year-old

Daria Kasatkina sent shock waves across the world by coming out of the closet yesterday, marking a landmark moment for the LGBTQ+ community in Russia. The World No. 12 is now part of a very small group of athletes from the country who have openly declared they are gay, and has garnered widespread support from fans across the world for her bravery.

The revelation came during an interview she gave to YouTube blogger Vitya Kravchenko, where Kasatkina remarked that it would have been impossible to stay in the closet forever and that she made the decision so as to live in peace with herself.

Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell," Daria Kasatkina said. "Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else."

During the course of the interview, the Russian also admitted that she currently has a girlfriend, although the identity of her partner was not revealed. Hours after the video was posted, however, the 25-year-old took to social media to give fans their first glimpse of her significant other -- Natalia Zabiiako.

Here's everything you need to know about Zabiiako, a rather prominent name in Russian sports:

Who is Natalia Zabiiako?

Natalia Zabiiako is a figure skater who predominantly competes in the "pair skating" category. Born in Estonia in 1994, Zabiiako represented the country in the sport from the age of 15 until 2014, when she decided to change her nationality to Russia.

The 27-year-old's career took a major boost from the move, as she went on to scale great heights representing her new country. Zabiiako won the silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games hosted in PyeongChang, which remains the only Olympic medal she has won till date.

She also won bronze medals at the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships and the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships, partnering with compatriot Alexander Enbert for both events.

At the ISU World Team Trophy, she was part of the Russian contingent that took home the bronze medal. In 2020, the pair ended their professional partnership after medical issues on the part of Enbert.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Zabiiako will now be representing Canada after making a nationality switch once again. On the relationship side of things, the figure skater was engaged to Russian movie director Danil Grinkin in 2018, but the marriage never went through.

What next for Daria Kasatkina?

Daria Kasatkina reckons it is important for celebrities in Russia to openly talk about their sexuality

Unfortunately, Daria Kasatkina will receive a lot of pushback from people in Russia for coming out of the closet, where the subject is highly-tabooed. The World No. 12, however, is ready to face all that backlash, remarking during the aforementioned interview that it was important to get these discussions out in the open.

The Russian sees it as her social responsibilty as a sports figure with some authority in the country, noting that seeing celebrities openly talk about their sexuality will only empower closeted youngsters to break free of the shackles themselves.

"It is important to talk about these things. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support," Daria Kasatkina said. "I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far