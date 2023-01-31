"Another rich privileged white man got away with abuse" - Tennis fans fume over ATP giving clean chit to Alexander Zverev in domestic abuse case

Fans have expressed their displeasure with the latest developments in Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse case. On Tuesday, January 31, the ATP concluded that no action would be taken against the German player due to "insufficient evidence to substantiate allegations of abuse."

In October 2020, Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused him of emotional and physical abuse, especially during tournaments like the US Open, the Laver Cup, and the Shanghai Masters in 2019.

She alleged that the 2020 Olympic gold medalist tried to strangle her with a pillow in their hotel room, hit her head against a wall, and punched her in the face. She had also attempted suicide by injecting herself with insulin.

The ATP launched an official investigation in October 2021. It was carried out by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), a third-party investigator, which stated that despite no action against Zverev, they were ready to re-evaluate their report in case new evidence appeared.

"A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP," it said.

"This determination may however be re-evaluated should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules," it added.

However, fans were disappointed with the outcome of the report as they refused to believe that the former World No. 2 was innocent, particularly because they felt it was impossible for domestic abuse victims to produce evidence.

"Closing a case without further action, in criminal/administrative proceedings, DOES NOT MEAN THAT HE'S INNOCENT. Of course Zv*rev "has always supported ATP's investigation": he knows, like all aggressors, that their acts will always elude those proceedings," a fan tweeted.

"Lack of reliable evidence and eyewitness reports" ah yes, because domestic violence is well known for happening out in public where everyone can see, and not in private," a user wrote.

"Is anyone surprised by this? once again an entity freeing rich men from paying for their crimes... sad," another tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

t @draperpova @Olly_Tennis_ women will never get justice in this world, it’s just sad @Olly_Tennis_ women will never get justice in this world, it’s just sad

ZAN @ZAN_93 @Olly_Tennis_ Another rich privileged white man got away with abuse. Colour me surprised @Olly_Tennis_ Another rich privileged white man got away with abuse. Colour me surprised 😲

ADR @_ADRmusic



Alexander Zverev has always denied Olga Sharypova's charges

Alexander Zverev said the allegations were "unfounded."

Soon after Olga Sharypova accused Alexander Zverev of domestic violence in 2020, he denied the charges, saying that he had no idea why she decided to raise the issue long after their relationship ended.

"The unfounded accusations of my ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, which I read in the media today, make me very sad," Zverev said. "We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together. I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true."

