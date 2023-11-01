"Another weird loss in Carlos Alcaraz's very up-and-down post-Wimbledon title run" - Fans react to Spaniard's Paris Masters 2R defeat

Tennis fans recently reacted to Carlos Alcaraz losing to qualifier Roman Safiullin in the second round at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Safiullin earned the biggest win of his career year by defeating Alcaraz 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday, October 31. The Spaniard previously had not experienced an opening match loss at a Masters 1000 tournament since his three-set defeat to Tommy Paul in Montreal last year. Prior to his defeat in Paris, Alcaraz had won nine consecutive openers at this level.

The defeat has significantly complicated Carlos Alcaraz's chances of finishing the year as the World No. 1. Prior to the tournament, he trailed Novak Djokovic by a mere 500 points. However, due to his inability to defend the points earned from his quarterfinal run last year, the 20-year-old will now lose 180 points.

Tennis fans were shocked to witness Carlos Alcaraz suffer a surprising defeat at the hands of qualifier Roman Safiullin. They took to social media to express their astonishment.

One fan voiced their bewilderment, highlighting that this loss added to a series of "weird" defeats for the young Spaniard, following his Wimbledon title run this year. The fan further suggested that perhaps the 20-year-old could benefit from some rest.

"Another weird loss in Carlos Alcaraz's very up-and-down post-Wimbledon title run. Get the sense he really needs a rest," a fan posted on X.

Another fan pointed out that they noticed that the two-time Grand Slam champion has not won a title since winning the 2023 Wimbledon.

"Just clocked that alcaraz hasnt won anything since wimbledon.. something to think about," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz talks about regaining form ahead of the ATP Finals after Paris Masters second-round defeat

Carlos Alcaraz speaking at a press conference

Following his defeat at the hands of Roman Safiullin at the 2023 Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his determination to regain his top form in preparation for the upcoming ATP Finals which is set to commence on November 12.

"I don't know. I have time before the ATP Finals, a lot of days of practice to be able to reach that level, the level that I want to play," Alcaraz said during his post-match press conference.

However, Alcaraz was quick to emphasize that it wasn't the right time to discuss his plans for the year-end championships, as he needed a few days to regroup after his unexpected defeat.

"But right now I'm not in the right time to talk. Honestly after the loss, I have to take some time, you know, before thinking about the next days, you know, and the days that what I have to do or what I'm gonna do, you know. But obviously before the ATP Finals begun, we have time," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz also admitted to not feeling well, which in turn hindered his performance and caused him to lose against Roman Safiullin. He further stated that he recognizes the need for improvement in his on-court movement.

"I just didn't feel well, you know, on the court. A lot of things to improve, a lot of things to practice. You know, I didn't feel well, you know, in the game. I think I didn't move well. In the shots, I think I had a good quality of shots. But, you know, physically in the part of movement, I have to improve a lot," the World No. 2 said.