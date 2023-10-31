Taylor Fritz out of contention for ATP Finals after withdrawing from Paris Masters with injury

Taylor Fritz has withdrawn from the ongoing Paris Masters, which has ended his chances of qualifying for the upcoming ATP Finals.

Fritz was seeded No. 9 at the year's last Masters 1000 tournament and won his first-round match against Sebastian Baez on October 31. He broke Baez's serve thrice across two sets to wrap up the contest, 6-1, 6-4, in an hour and nine minutes.

The American was set to face Daniel Altmaier of Germany in the second round on November 1. However, he has now withdrawn from the tournament due to an abdominal injury. During his match against Baez, the 26-year-old felt strain in his abdominal region and received treatment to continue playing.

This withdrawal has ended Fritz's hopes of playing in the ATP Finals for a second consecutive year. He is currently ranked No. 10 in the race to the year-ending tournament, with 3,100 points. World No. 11 Hubert Hukacz is ahead of him.

Taylor Fritz addressed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He was distraught to pull out of a tournament critical for his Finals qualification. However, after a medical examination, he has taken some time off the court and hopes to get back into action as soon as possible.

"Devastated to have to pull out with so much on the line. All I wanted was the chance to fight for my potential Turin spot but after getting scans today on my oblique it’s just not possible for me to play. Time to rehab and hope to be back on court as soon as I can be," Fritz wrote.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Fritz's ATP Finals qualifying campaign got derailed after the US Open

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz was on track to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin after a quarterfinal appearance at the US Open. The No. 9 seed defeated Steve Johnson, Juan Pablo Varillas, Jakub Mensik, and Dominic Stricker before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the last eight.

Besides his performance in New York, Fritz clinched ATP 250-level titles at the Delray Beach Open and the Atalanta Open earlier this year. He also reached the semifinals at the Monte Carlo Masters and Citi Open. This put the World No. 10 in firm contention to qualify for the year-ending tournament, where he reached the last four in 2022.

However, since the US Open, his form took a hit. Taylor Fritz has fallen victim to high-profile upsets, losing to Diego Schwartzman at the Shanghai Masters, home favorite Shintaro Mochizuki at the Japan Open, and Alexander Shevchenko at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, and Andrey Rublev have so far qualified for the ATP Finals. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune occupy the remaining three spots.