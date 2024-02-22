"Anyone can make a mistake" - Patrick Mouratoglou 'forgives' Holger Rune for critizing his work ethic during initial split after shock reunion

After their surprising reunion, French coach Patrick Mouratoglou stated that he had forgiven Holger Rune for criticizing his work ethic during their initial split.

Rune and Mouratoglou first began working together in October 2022, with their partnership coming to an end in April 2023. However, they reconnected during the claycourt season and ultimately parted ways in August 2023 after Rune's early exit from the US Open.

Recently, Patrick Mouratoglou took to social media and revealed that he has once again teamed up with Rune. The coach also announced the names of the tournaments in which they would be working together - the Mexican Open in Acapulco, the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and the Miami Open.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami," Mouratoglou captioned his Instagram post.

The tennis fans were taken aback by the reunion, to say the least. One fan expressed confusion over Mouratoglou's decision to work with Rune after the World No. 7 had criticized the coach's work ethic in Netflix's documentary Break Point.

"Talking bad on Netflix, saying he (patrick) is lazy and just sitting around and now workin together again - dont get that? 😅 ," the fan questioned.

In response, Patrick Mouratoglou acknowledged that everyone makes mistakes and stated that he has forgiven Rune for criticizing him previously.

"@cappolous anyone can make a mistake. I forgive," Mouratoglou replied.

Patrick Mouratoglou's comment

The fan pointed out that the Dane had been changing coaches frequently, having been coached by Roger Federer's former coach, Severin Luthi, and German tennis legend Boris Becker after parting ways with Mouratoglou. The fan humorously likened this coaching carousel to them changing "underwear."

"Guy changing his coaches like i do my underwear," the fan stated.

To which Mouratoglou replied:

"@cappolous you change your underwear every 6 months/8 months?"

Mouratoglou's comment

Holger Rune won the Stockholm Open 2022 and the Paris Masters just after starting his partnership with Patrick Mouratoglou

Holger Rune with Patrick Mouratoglous and the team at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Shortly after beginning their partnership in October 2022, Patrick Mouratoglou coached Holger Rune to victory at the Stockholm Open and the Paris Masters.

In Stockholm, Rune triumphed over the likes of Thiago Monteiro, Cristian Garín, Cameron Norrie, and Alex de Minar to reach the final. He then secured the title by defeating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

At the Paris Masters, Holger Rune defeated Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger Aliassime to book his final spot.

In the championship match, the Dane faced Novak Djokovic and managed to stage an impressive comeback, ultimately winning the match 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to claim his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis