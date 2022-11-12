"Anyone else get angry when people use God for their own fantasy stories" - Andy Roddick on American businessman  Mike Lindell praying to God to sabotage US midterm election

Former tennis professional Andy Roddick took to social media to criticize American businessman and political activist Mike Lindell on how God's "divine intervention" stopped the stealing of votes by sabotaging voting machines across states during the US midterm election.

Lindell, who is also a conspiracy theorist, is the founder and CEO of MyPillow, a pillow manufacturing company. He took to social media and posted screenshots of a few charts claiming that there had been an unexpected spike in votes due to corrupt voting machines.

On Saturday, while making an appearance at the Eric Metaxas Radio Show, Lindell stated that he had prayed to God and that the voting machines in 32 states suddenly encountered technical problems. The businessman called the event a "divine intervention."

"The last thing I have seen was a $200,000 vote injection in Michigan and Kari Lakes was down by a quarter million votes, Mark Finchem was down. it looked like they are ggonna just steal the whole country. I am praying to God, don't let them steal everything," Lindell said.

"The morning of the election what a miracle happened, I get up and hear all over the country, 32 some states had machine problems. You know, it was beautiful, I am calling it a Divine intervention," Lindell added.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Mike Lindell explains how he called on God to outsmart everyone. He prayed to God to sabotage a bunch of voting machines in 32 states on Tuesday, but didn’t want a Red Wave because then states wouldn’t get rid of voting machines. So he asked God to help them win, but just barely. Mike Lindell explains how he called on God to outsmart everyone. He prayed to God to sabotage a bunch of voting machines in 32 states on Tuesday, but didn’t want a Red Wave because then states wouldn’t get rid of voting machines. So he asked God to help them win, but just barely. https://t.co/evQnYVsfc7

Reacting to the video, Roddick lashed out at Lindell for cooking up false stories. He expressed his displeasure with people who use God's name to do whatever they can.

"Anyone else get angry when people use God for their own fantasy stories that are obviously untrue ? He’s basically saying he used God to control an election. It’s psychopathic. Christians are called upon to serve God. He’s not called upon to serve their conspiracies," Andy Roddick said.

