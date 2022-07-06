"Anyone still doubting that Novak Djokovic still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets" - Tennis fans react to Serb's comeback win against Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon QF

Novak Djokovic pulled off an escape act of the highest order at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, recovering from a two-set deficit to beat Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.
The former World No. 1 looked down and out at the end of the first two sets, playing some uncharacteristically poor tennis, but found his rhythm from the third set onwards to score a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.
With the victory, the Serb equalled Jimmy Connors' record for the second-most number of victories at Wimbledon, notching up his 84th triumph at SW19. Only Roger Federer, with his tally of 105 wins, remains ahead of the World No. 3 in the Open Era.
Tennis fans were understandably elated with the manner the top seed mounted his comeback, remarking that one should never count the 35-year-old until the last point is won.
While Sinner also received a lot of praise for the way he pushed the former World No. 1 to the very edge, users on Twitter were of the opinion that the Serb simply belongs at a completely different level altogether when compared to most players.
"Anyone still doubting that Novak Djokovic still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets. He was completely out of this match at 0-2, he had to dig so deep and this will do wonders for his own self belief and confidence. This was a HUGE win," one fan tweeted.
"The shock is that there are still those who begin celebrating when Djokovic goes a set or two down," another user wrote.
"Probably no better player ever, coming back from behind. Even far behind. Most dangerous when he is losing. Ask Fed...and I'm not a Djoker fan," one account posted.
"Just never ever ever ever EVER count Novak Djokovic out of a tennis match," another fan tweeted.
Novak Djokovic takes on Cameron Norrie in the semifinals at Wimbledon
Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic will face off against local favorite Cameron Norrie for a place in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.
The Brit played a five-setter himself in the quarterfinals, coming back from a set down twice to beat David Goffin and set up a meeting with the 35-year-old.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion won their only previous meeting on the ATP Tour, beating Norrie in straight sets in the 2021 ATP Tour Finals.
A victory on Thursday will most likely pit the World No. 3 against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the summit clash, where he will try to defend his title for the third straight year.