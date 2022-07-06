"Anyone still doubting that Novak Djokovic still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets" - Tennis fans react to Serb's comeback win against Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon QF

Novak Djokovic pulled off an escape act of the highest order at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, recovering from a two-set deficit to beat Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

The former World No. 1 looked down and out at the end of the first two sets, playing some uncharacteristically poor tennis, but found his rhythm from the third set onwards to score a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win.

With the victory, the Serb equalled Jimmy Connors' record for the second-most number of victories at Wimbledon, notching up his 84th triumph at SW19. Only Roger Federer, with his tally of 105 wins, remains ahead of the World No. 3 in the Open Era.

Tennis fans were understandably elated with the manner the top seed mounted his comeback, remarking that one should never count the 35-year-old until the last point is won.

While Sinner also received a lot of praise for the way he pushed the former World No. 1 to the very edge, users on Twitter were of the opinion that the Serb simply belongs at a completely different level altogether when compared to most players.

"Anyone still doubting that Novak Djokovic still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets. He was completely out of this match at 0-2, he had to dig so deep and this will do wonders for his own self belief and confidence. This was a HUGE win," one fan tweeted.

Pavvy G @pavyg Anyone still doubting that @DjokerNole still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets. He was completely out of this match at 0-2, he had to dig so deep and this will do wonders for his own self belief and confidence. This was a HUGE win. Anyone still doubting that @DjokerNole still has the bottle, motivation and heart to keep fighting should watch the last 3 sets. He was completely out of this match at 0-2, he had to dig so deep and this will do wonders for his own self belief and confidence. This was a HUGE win.

SPORF @Sporf #Wimbledon2022 Name a better duo than Novak Djokovic going 0-2 down to win 3-2, we’ll wait Name a better duo than Novak Djokovic going 0-2 down to win 3-2, we’ll wait 👀 #Wimbledon2022 https://t.co/bEyCUQysZ1

Mandy 🐝🐝🐝 @amandaB33437544 @pavyg And awesome play for Jannik Sinner. Definitely a future champion. @DjokerNole I never stopped believing. Without a doubt the best match of the tournament so far, epic, epic, epic! This is what a champion is made of. Well done Nole Djokovic !And awesome play for Jannik Sinner. Definitely a future champion. @pavyg @DjokerNole I never stopped believing. Without a doubt the best match of the tournament so far, epic, epic, epic! This is what a champion is made of. Well done Nole Djokovic !❤️❤️❤️❤️🏆And awesome play for Jannik Sinner. Definitely a future champion.

"The shock is that there are still those who begin celebrating when Djokovic goes a set or two down," another user wrote.

Michael Oti Adjei @OtiAdjei The shock is that there are still those who begin celebrating when Djokovic goes a set or two down The shock is that there are still those who begin celebrating when Djokovic goes a set or two down

Kwesi_Jackson💫 @xyrup_burniton

It’s like he intentionally gives 2 sets away @OtiAdjei I watched the match today and felt like naaah I’ve seen this before.It’s like he intentionally gives 2 sets away @OtiAdjei I watched the match today and felt like naaah I’ve seen this before.It’s like he intentionally gives 2 sets away 😂

Pavvy G @pavyg

"Probably no better player ever, coming back from behind. Even far behind. Most dangerous when he is losing. Ask Fed...and I'm not a Djoker fan," one account posted.

Nicholas DiNubile MD @drnickUSA



...and I'm not a Djoker fan @christophclarey And probably no better player ever, coming back from behind. Even far behind. Most dangerous when he is losing. Ask Fed....and I'm not a Djoker fan @christophclarey And probably no better player ever, coming back from behind. Even far behind. Most dangerous when he is losing. Ask Fed....and I'm not a Djoker fan

USB @Malaikoftaisbae The last man to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon is retired now. That’s how long it has been. The last man to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon is retired now. That’s how long it has been.

Dylan Burnite @dylanburnite @BillyHeyen This is just pure & absolute refusal to be defeated. Djokovic is one of the greatest champions in sports history. 26 consecutive match wins at Wimbledon. Just fucking incredible @BillyHeyen This is just pure & absolute refusal to be defeated. Djokovic is one of the greatest champions in sports history. 26 consecutive match wins at Wimbledon. Just fucking incredible

"Just never ever ever ever EVER count Novak Djokovic out of a tennis match," another fan tweeted.

Scott Barclay @BarclayCard18 Just never ever ever ever EVER count Novak Djokovic out of a tennis match. Just never ever ever ever EVER count Novak Djokovic out of a tennis match.

Uche Amako @UcheAmako The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge applaud Novak Djokovic after he reaches another Grand Slam semi-final. As well as Jannik Sinner played, I don't think anyone really thought he'd get the job done. Novak made the final three sets look very straightforward... #Wimbledon The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge applaud Novak Djokovic after he reaches another Grand Slam semi-final. As well as Jannik Sinner played, I don't think anyone really thought he'd get the job done. Novak made the final three sets look very straightforward... #Wimbledon https://t.co/7UDSCS3GI7

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Gigantic Novak Djokovic who comes back from 2 sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and claim his 11th semi-final in Wimbledon WHO'S THE BOSS??Gigantic Novak Djokovic who comes back from 2 sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and claim his 11th semi-final in Wimbledon WHO'S THE BOSS??Gigantic Novak Djokovic who comes back from 2 sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and claim his 11th semi-final in Wimbledon 🔥🔥 https://t.co/MwQ1dJxrMY

Greg Rusedski @GregRusedski1 Tremendous effort from @DjokerNole . How does he do it? Two sets down and still never in doubt to win in 5. Too good Tremendous effort from @DjokerNole . How does he do it? Two sets down and still never in doubt to win in 5. Too good 👏

Novak Djokovic takes on Cameron Norrie in the semifinals at Wimbledon

The Serb takes on Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Following his victory over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic will face off against local favorite Cameron Norrie for a place in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Brit played a five-setter himself in the quarterfinals, coming back from a set down twice to beat David Goffin and set up a meeting with the 35-year-old.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won their only previous meeting on the ATP Tour, beating Norrie in straight sets in the 2021 ATP Tour Finals.

A victory on Thursday will most likely pit the World No. 3 against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the summit clash, where he will try to defend his title for the third straight year.

