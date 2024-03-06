Andy Roddick has shed light on his experience of joining his idol, Andre Agassi, in the commentary booth at the Netflix Slam exhibition.

On March 3, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz faced off in a blockbuster exhibition match at the Michelbob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. The duo engaged in a thrilling contest, with Alcaraz ultimately securing a 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 victory to clinch the trophy.

The star-studded event witnessed Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi joining the likes of Jim Courier, Patrick McEnroe, and Prakash Amritraj in the commentary booth.

Roddick reflected on his experience during the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast, relishing the chance to spend time with his idol Agassi and quipping that getting paid to do so made the experience even better.

"For me it's like, anytime there's a chance to hang out with Andre, I'm pumped. And if I'm getting paid for it, even better, you know? But it was really fun. I really enjoyed it," he said (at 24:10).

Despite expressing his enjoyment of the event, tennis journalist Jon Wertheim lamented the limited opportunity that the eight-time Grand Slam champion received to share his insights during the match.

"I wish they would've let Andre speak a little bit more when he was in the booth. Just to hear more of what he was saying just because it is an exhibition and wasn't so serious, but all in all, I would give it an A plus," he said (at 26:50).

Andy Roddick echoed Wertheim's sentiments, pointing out that with only a seven-minute window allocated for them to share their analysis, there was no time for Andre Agassi to deliver one of his "legendary monologues." He also expressed his desire for the 53-year-old to join them on the podcast to freely share his thoughts.

"And Andre. I mean, I was there with him. You could tell that he has all this bottled up knowledge that he just wants to release. And frankly speaking, we did seven minutes off the top, with four people at a desk like it's never gonna, you're not gonna have Andre get on one of his legendary monologues," Andy Roddick said.

"I'm always there for it. I think it's fascinating. I hope that we have him on and, you know, we'll certainly give him all the space he needs anytime," he added.

Andy Roddick on 'nerding out' with Andre Agassi: "Talking shop with someone who has that tennis IQ is my favorite"

Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi

Andy Roddick went on to express his admiration for Andre Agassi's unique perspective on the sport, revealing his "idol" as his preferred partner for any pre-game tennis show.

"You know, if I could do a show or a pregame show or with with someone in tennis, it would probably be be Andre," Andy Roddick said (at 27:20 during the aforementioned podcast).

"You know, obviously my idol, but just if you get that engine going, his brain just works and the way he sees patterns and what he would do to break someone down. When we opened the show, do the studio talk about what's to come, you know, really fun," he added.

Roddick also revealed that his favorite part of the entire event was having the opportunity to "nerd out" with Agassi while trading insights on Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal's performances during the match.

"And then I think my favorite part of the entire thing was, kicked it up to the booth to Jim and Patrick and then Andre and I just sat there and watched like the first five or six games and talking about, you know, Carlos and what he needs to improve and how Rafa looks," he said.

"And, you know, just talking shop with someone who has that tennis IQ is like my favorite. You know, it's a complete nerd out," he added.

