"Anytime tennis gets put in front of wider audiences is insanely important" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix Slam exhibition

Tennis fans recently reacted to Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz's Netflix Slam exhibition match.

The Netflix Slam was held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The exhibition match saw Alcaraz emerge victorious over Nadal with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 14-12, to claim the trophy.

The event attracted a star-studded audience, including celebrities such as Pau Gasol, Lindsey Vonn, Colin Kaepernick, Michael Douglas, and Charlize Theron. Also in attendance were Rafael Nadal's family including his wife Maria and their son. The little boy captured the spotlight multiple times during the match.

Tennis fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Netflix Slam. One fan expressed admiration for the exhibition match, appreciating the resilience of the players returning from injuries and Netflix's efforts to bring tennis to a wider audience.

"I love basically everything about the Netflix slam. I don’t care about it being hyper american production-wise or a bit weird tennis standard-wise with both guys coming off injury and it only being an exho. Anytime tennis gets put in front of wider audiences is insanely important," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, another fan voiced disappointment with the commentators, particularly Patrick McEnroe, for excessive talking throughout the match. The commentary team included tennis legends such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Mary Joe Fernandez, Jim Courier, Prakash Amritraj, and Kay Adams.

"#NetflixSlam is there a mute button for the commentators? @PatrickMcEnroe are you being paid per word as you guys are ruining this experience!" the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

"I would have loved to share more time with Rafael Nadal" - Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam - Media Availability

Ahead of their clash at the Netflix Slam, Carlos Alcaraz expressed his admiration for Rafael Nadal. He mentioned that he has admired Nadal since he was a child watching him play on TV, and he described any interactions he has had with the 22-time Grand Slam champion both on and off the court, as "incredible."

"But I have seen him a lot on TV. I have grown up watching him play. And any personal experience with him has been incredible," Carlos Alcaraz said (via Europe Press).

The World No. 2 also expressed regret that he has not had more opportunities to share moments with Rafael Nadal on the court. Carlos Alcaraz also stated that he loves spending time with the former World No. 1 and highlighted how he learns something new every time they meet.

"I would have loved to share more time with Rafa. I try to enjoy every day that I meet him and cross paths with him, and learn to the maximum," he added.

Both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Nadal, a three-time champion of the tournament (2007, 2009, and 2013), will be looking to add another title to his tally.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz will be entering the tournament as the defending champion, having claimed victory last year and also becoming the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win at Indian Wells without dropping a set.

