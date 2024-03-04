Rafael Nadal was pleasantly surprised by his baby son's exemplary behavior during his Netflix Slam exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal's loved ones rallied behind him as he faced Alcaraz in a blockbuster exhibition match at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, on Sunday, March 3. The 22-time Grand Slam champion's baby son, wife Maria, father Sebastian, and sister Maribel were in attendance, cheering him on during the event.

Speaking to former American tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez, the Spaniard expressed his delight at having his son present, sharing that it served as a great source of inspiration.

"Well, it's great. Yeah, I think it's great inspiration, doesn't matter if he doesn't know anything," he said.

When Fernandez commented on the toddler being very well-behaved during the event, Nadal hilariously responded that it was only temporary, as his son wasn't used to staying calm and preferred to be on the move rather than sitting still.

"For the moment. I don't know if he will leave soon because he's not used to staying calm for a long time. He likes to move around," he said.

The former World No. 1's words proved to be accurate, as his son was later spotted entertaining himself by playing with a miniature tennis racket and ball on the sidelines during the match.

Despite his family's support, the 37-year-old suffered a narrow loss to Alcaraz in the Netflix Slam, with the World No. 2 claiming a 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 victory.

Following the thrilling exhibition event, the Spanish duo will both be in action at the Indian Wells Masters, which commences on March 6.

"I would have loved to share more time with Rafael Nadal, I try to enjoy every day that I meet him" - Carlos Alcaraz

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

Carlos Alcaraz has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Rafael Nadal. Ahead of the Netflix Slam, the World No. 2 reflected on his positive experiences of watching the 22-time Grand Slam champion compete as a child and emphasized that their encounters have been just as incredible.

"But I have seen him a lot on TV. I have grown up watching him play. And any personal experience with him has been incredible," Alcaraz said (via Europe Press).

The 20-year-old also admitted his desire to spend more time with Nadal, disclosing that he treasured every meeting and valued all the lessons he learned from the former World No. 1.

"I would have loved to share more time with Rafa. I try to enjoy every day that I meet him and cross paths with him, and learn to the maximum," he added.

