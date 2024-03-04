Rafael Nadal's baby son adorably took it upon himself to provide his own entertainment during the Spaniard's exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz.

On Sunday, March 3, Nadal took on Alcaraz in a thrilling exhibition clash called the Netflix Slam at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas. The duo engaged in a closely contested battle, with Alcaraz narrowly edging past the 37-year-old in the 10-point deciding tiebreak to claim a 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 victory.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's baby son, wife Maria, sister Maribel and father Sebastian were in attendance to support him during the event. Beyond the thrilling on-court competition, Rafael Nadal's son stole the spotlight as he played with a miniature tennis racket and ball on the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

Although the toddler is following in his father's footsteps by showing an interest in tennis, Nadal recently disclosed that he would prefer his son to pursue a different sport.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard emphasized that he would fully support his son if he eventually chose tennis.

"I would prefer that (my son) practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me ... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," he said.

Rafael Nadal on his retirement: "I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court"

Rafael Nadal

Ahead of the Netflix Slam, Rafael Nadal addressed the speculation about his retirement, stressing that he isn't ready to leave the sport just yet and hopes to retire on his terms.

"I am not saying goodbye because (yet), then I would say that I am not playing anymore.

"I would like to say goodbye well, being competitive and enjoying myself on the court. Whether that can be or not, time will tell," he told Europa Press.

The Spaniard also shed light on his schedule, disclosing his plans to compete in Indian Wells next and expressing his desire to participate at the Monte-Carlo Masters as well.

"At the moment, I am considering playing in Indian Wells. I would love to play in Monte Carlo," he said.

"At this point in my career, I have to analyze how I am at every moment, the feelings I have and where I most want to play. I want to do the things that I really want to do. I want to be happy," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here