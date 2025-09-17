"Apart from Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner, I don't see who could win" - Former tennis pro makes bold Slam prediction about duo

Former French tennis player, Yannick Noah, shared a bold prediction about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The duo were recently seen locking horns with each other at the US Open finals.

Ad

Sinner and Alcaraz have faced each other five times in finals so far this year, with the Spaniard winning four of them. Their latest clash came at the US Open, where Alcaraz prevailed 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 after a two-hour, 42-minute showdown.

Following this final, the duo has been the center of attention, drawing praise from former player Noah, who will captain Alcaraz at the upcoming Laver Cup. Speaking to Tennis 365, Noah boldly predicted that over the next eight Grand Slam titles, only Alcaraz and Sinner will come out on top.

Ad

Trending

“Apart from Alcaraz and Sinner, I don’t see who could win one of the next eight Grand Slams. These two players can reach 20 Grand Slam titles," said Noah.

Singing praises of their skills that help them level up in the sport, he added:

“They mustn’t get injured, but I think they’re fresh. I think the coaching staff is top-notch. The structure is super well-oiled. You see Alcaraz, the kid is mentally happy. He’s happy. Sinner at 24, you get the impression he has the maturity of a 35-year-old. It’s extraordinary to see all that.”

Ad

In June 2025, Carlos Alcaraz shared his mindset about his difficult French Open battle against Sinner, revealing that he never doubted himself.

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about his special relationship with Jannik Sinner

Following his Wimbledon clash with Jannik Sinner, where the latter bagged the trophy, Carlos Alcaraz spoke to Gazzetta about his relationship with the Italian. Despite them being each other's biggest on-court rivals, the Spaniard revealed that they share an immense amount of respect for each other.

Ad

Stating that they are 'good friends' outside the court and calling him a 'nice person,' he said:

“Tennis is a special sport that allows you to be great rivals on the court and, at the same time, to respect each other. Sinner and I are good friends, we can talk about a lot of things off the field. I have great respect for him, he is a nice person, I’m sure we will always be able to maintain this relationship,” Carlos Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz will next be competing at the Laver Cup, while Sinner is scheduled to compete at the China Open in Beijing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More