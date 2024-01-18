Arantxa Sanchez Vicario found guilty of fraud, receives 2-year suspended prison sentence

A Spanish court has found Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and her ex-husband Josep Santacana guilty of fraud, as ruled on Wednesday, January 17.

The former World No. 1 tied the knot with Santacana in September 2008. They have two children together, a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2011. The couple divorced in 2019 after 11 years of marriage.

The four-time Grand Slam champion and Santacana faced charges of defrauding the Banque de Luxembourg, brought against them in 2019. They were accused of misleading the courts and concealing assets to evade repayment of a multi-million-pound debt to the bank, a debt that has been pursued by the bank since 2009.

Both Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and her ex-husband maintained their innocence in the case. However, during the first trial session in Barcelona in September 2023, the former World No. 1 testified that she had no knowledge of asset management and had entrusted its handling to Santacana.

"I did what he told me to do, because I am a tennis player, I have no knowledge of assets or companies or anything. I trusted my husband," Arantxa Sanchez Vicario told the court in Barcelona in near tears during her fraud trial.

Despite her testimony, the Barcelona-based court ruled on Wednesday that while Sanchez Vicario lacked the financial expertise to execute the operations, she "obviously had full knowledge of what was done with her assets and was benefiting from them."

The 52-year-old was handed a two-year prison sentence, which was waived due to her being a first-time offender, sparing her from any jail time. Meanwhile, her ex-husband was sentenced to three years and three months in prison. Additionally, the couple is also required to pay a fine of 6.6 million euros ($7.1 million).

Looking back at Arantxa Sanchez Vicario's four Grand Slam titles

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Regarded as one of the best players of her time, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario enjoyed a highly successful career on the WTA Tour. The Spaniard won four Grand Slam singles titles during her career. She also clinched six women's doubles titles and four mixed doubles titles, bringing her tally to an impressive 14 Grand Slam titles overall.

The former World No. 1 won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 1989 French Open, triumphing over two-time defending champion Steffi Graf in the final in three sets. She emerged victorious at the claycourt Major on two more occasions, defeating Mary Pierce in the 1994 final and Monica Seles in 1998.

The 52-year-old clinched her first and only US Open title in 1994, securing a 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory over defending champion Graf in the final.

The Spaniard contested two Wimbledon finals, in 1995 and 1996, losing to Graf on both occasions. The German also triumphed over Sanchez Vicario in the 1994 Australian Open final. The four-time Major champion lost the following year's Australian Open final to Mary Pierce.

Alongside her achievements in the Grand Slam events, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario also excelled at the Olympics, winning two silver medals (1992 doubles and 1996 singles) and two bronze medals (1992 singles and 1996 doubles).