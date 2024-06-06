Alexander Zverev's fourth consecutive semifinal at the French Open being celebrated by the tournament has left fans furious. The German is currently facing a trial after facing domestic abuse allegations by ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea.

Despite everything going on in his personal life, Zverev has continued his dominating run at the Paris Major and has successfully made it to his fourth consecutive semifinals after defeating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 59 minutes.

Roland Garros's official account took to X (formerly Twitter to celebrate the German's remarkable feat.

However, fans didn't take too kindly to the Paris Major celebrating Zverev's accomplishment amidst his ongoing trial that he could end up proving him guilty of domestic abuse. One of the fans asked the French Open if they had lost all shame by promoting the German in light of his allegations.

"Are you not ashamed of acting like he is not currently on trial for domestic violence?" the fan said.

Another angry fan said how it was appropriate to have Zverev doing a fist bump in the image considering the allegations he was facing.

"Its appropriate that you show him making a fist because of the accusations against him," the fan stated.

Here are some other fans irate with Alexander Zverev and the French Open

"Just in time for jail," a fan said

"Back-to-back-to-back-to-back domestic abuse allegations," a fan said

"Letting a woman beater still play. Smh," a fan said

Some other angry fan reactions to the German and the tournament celebrating him.

"such a shame that he's allowed to play. He's an abuser and I get traumatic when I see him play. I don't care what ppl say but I won't watch the semis. tennis will lose more fans if you keep letting him play," a fan opined.

"Y'all are sick and shameless," a fan said

"Another fan posted a photo of a fan holding a banner that said “ZVEREV Go to Prison,” a fan posted

"I do believe in the German system" - Alexander Zverev confident on winning trial

During a pre-tournament press conference, Alexander Zverev made it clear that the trial was not something that was on his mind because he was confident in the German system to bring him justice and all he could do was wait for the verdict.

"Not at all (on my mind). Because at the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," Alexander Zverev said.

The German reiterated his confidence by stating that he was 100% sure that he was going to win the trial and would continue to play the way he had played. He also mentioned how he wouldn't have won the Italian Open had he been disturbed by the trial.

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am. So that's why I can play calmly, and I think my results have been showing it. Winning Rome is a big title, as well, and obviously being here and if it would be on my mind I wouldn't be playing the way l am," he added.

Alexander Zverev's trial is currently being held as he continues to play the Roland Garros. After beating De Minaur, he will next face seventh seed Casper Ruud in a rematch of last year's semifinal.

The two have locked horns four times previously, with their head-to-head currently tied at 2-2. Whoever wins the match, will face either Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final.