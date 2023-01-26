"Are you covering politics?" - Victoria Azarenka lashes out at journalist for asking her about pro-Russian demonstration at Australian Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka made clear her dissatisfaction at being constantly asked about various situations involving Russia and her country Belarus as the war continues in Ukraine. Azarenka expressed irritation at being expected to answer questions regarding matters not in her control, before accusing the media of turning her answers "whichever way you want to."

There has been no dearth of Russia-related controversies at the 2023 Australian Open. Pro-Russian sentiments on Day 1 of the tournament led the organizers to ban fans from carrying Russian and Belarusian flags to the venue, while some matches involving Russian and Ukrainian players were also affected by controversies.

In the latest controversy, Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan was reportedly seen indulging with fans actively involved in pro-Russian and pro-Putin sentiments outside Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday night.

With many such incidents of pro-Russian demonstrations seen over just the last few days of the Australian Open, Azarenka was asked whether such 'distracting incidents' frustrate her, during a post-match press conference after her semi-final loss on Thursday. Safe to say, the world No. 24 was peeved.

"Whatever the answer I'm going to give it to you right now, it's going to be turned whichever way you want to turn it to," Victoria Azarenka said on the same.

She then suggested that real issues in the world bother her over such incidents, before sarcastically asking the concerned journalist whether they are covering politics instead of sports.

"So does it bother me? What bothers me is there's real things that's going on in the world. I don't know. Are you a politician? Are you? Are you covering politics?" Azarenka went on to express.

Azarenka then expressed added frustration at being asked about issues that she had no control over, before opining that her words would eventually be spun by the media to convey something she did not mean.

"And I'm an athlete. You're asking me about things that maybe somebody says are in my control, but I don't believe that," continued Azarenka.

"I don't know what you want me to answer. If it's a provocative question, then you can spin the story however you want."

Victoria Azarenka feels media is unnecessarily dragging players into controversies, highlights issue involving Novak Djokovic's father

Victoria Azarenka reacts during her 2023 Australian Open semi-final.

When asked about her views on Wednesday night's controversy involving Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan and particularly how she felt it would have impacted Djokovic, Victoria Azarenka declared that the Serbian tennis great should not be dragged into the controversy. She further stated her dissent with the fact that players are being constantly asked to speak about incidents and controversies that they have nothing to do with.

"I don't know what it has to do with Novak at all, to be fair, so...," Victoria Azarenka stated.

"I don't know what you guys want us to do about it. Like talk about it? I don't know what's the goal here that it's continuously brought up. These incidents that in my opinion have nothing to do with players, but somehow you keep dragging players into it."

The Belarusian's 2023 Australian Open campaign ended with a straight-sets loss to Elena Rybakina at the last-4 stage. However, she had a positive fortnight in Melbourne, reaching the semifinals for the first time since winning her second Australian Open title back in 2013. Azarenka is set to earn ranking points at the end of the tournament after improving on her fourth-round run from last year.

