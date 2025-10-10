"Are they on drugs"; "Doesn't make any sense" - Fans shocked by Coco Gauff's 'dumb' match schedule at Wuhan Open for SF vs Jasmine Paolini

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini will have a lot to offer at the 2025 Wuhan Open as they round out the semifinals action on Saturday (October 11). That said, the WTA 1000 tournament's schedule has come under fire from the tennis world due to Gauff & Co. playing on back-to-back days.

This week's Wuhan Open saw some scintillating tennis from the top seeds Sabalenka and Gauff on Day 5, i.e., Friday. The three-time defending champion and the World No. 3 completed straight-set victories, respectively, to book their last-four berth. And while No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek suffered an uncharacteristic 1-6, 2-5 defeat to seventh-seeded Paolini, sixth-seeded Pegula stayed strong to beat inspired qualifier Katerina Siniakova 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 to record her third consecutive semifinal appearance on the WTA Tour.

The schedule for Day 6 (Saturday, October 11) was released soon after, much to the ire of tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter). Coco Gauff, who won her last-eight outing against Germany's Laura Siegemund by 5:30 p.m. local time, was given the first singles slot (Not before 5:00 p.m.), meaning she will likely take to the court again within 24 hours of her last match.

This evidently upset many fans if their reactions to the schedule for Day 6 at the 2025 Wuhan Open is anything to go by.

"It doesn't make any sense???" one fan insisted.

"Are they on drugs," another asked.

"Tell me you are dumb without telling me you are dumb," one more fan asserted.

"Those who run tennis will always surprise you with ANOTHER bad decision," another fan wrote.

"??Why is Sabalenka-Pegula second on," one fan interjected as they believed Aryna Sabalenka's Wuhan SF should've been on before Coco Gauff's match.

"One normal schedule I'm begging," another fan wrote.

While Gauff's sixth career encounter against Paolini is scheduled to follow the first doubles semifinal in Wuhan, Sabalenka will take on Pegula in the evening session not before 6:30 p.m. local time.

Coco Gauff looking to reach Wuhan Open final for the first time in her career

Coco Gauff looks on at Wuhan Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

On Saturday (October 11), Coco Gauff will have revenge on her mind when she faces Jasmine Paolini for a place in the 2025 Wuhan Open title match. The Italian has defeated the American in their last two tour-level encounters, which include a three-set quarterfinal win at the Cincinnati Open a few months ago.

Before this year, the 21-year-old had played at the Wuhan Open only once before. She reached the semifinals without the loss of a single set at the 2024 edition of the WTA 1000 tournament and looked on course for a straight-set victory against then-World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be for her as the Belarusian came back to secure the match by a scoreline of 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 before eventually enjoying a third consecutive triumph at the tournament against Zheng Qinwen later.

