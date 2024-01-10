"Are you going to tell me Carlos Alcaraz will play for 12 years like today? He's a good player but his body is wasted" - Novak Djokovic's ex-coach

Carlos Alcaraz was the only player to stop Novak Djokovic at a Grand Slam event in 2023, ousting the Serb in a five-set battle at the Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard has already bagged two Grand Slam titles, leaving the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev — all viewed as future stars — behind in the race.

Taking note of the youngster’s success on the big stage, Novak Djokovic’s former coach Nikola Pilic dubbed him the successor of the ‘Big 3’ of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Recalling his assessment in a recent interview with Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti, Pilic said he saw the Spaniard as the “de facto” heir of the ‘Big 3’ after his title run at the Madrid Open.

"When Carlos Alcaraz won Madrid, I said that he was the de facto heir of the 'Big 3'," Nikola Pilic said.

Pilic, however, was quick to question Alcaraz’s longevity, casting doubts over his ability to continue playing at the highest level for the next 12 years or so.

The Croat said while the youngster was “strong”, the several injuries that he sustained at a very young age were likely to take a toll on his physical fitness.

"But are you going to tell me that he will play for another 12 years like today? He's strong, and he's a good player, like it," Nikola Pilic said.

"But, his body is wasted, that is true. How many injuries has he had so far. Regardless, he plays great."

Carlos Alcaraz looking to dethrone Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz practicing ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will begin his 2024 season at the year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open. The Spaniard did not participate in any warm-up tournaments this year and his last competitive match came at the ATP Finals last November.

A two-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz is yet to crack the Australia code. He has lost in the first week of both of his two appearances at the season-opening Slam.

This year, Alcaraz will be seeded second at the Australian Open. He will be one of the main contenders looking to dethrone defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard has already arrived in Melbourne and was spotted hitting the practice courts recently.

