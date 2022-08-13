Are Naomi Osaka and Cordae still together? All you need to know about the former World No. 1's relationship with the rapper amid breakup rumors

Naomi Osaka is still dating rapper Cordae and the couple recently dismissed reports claiming they broke up.

The former World No. 1 posted a tweet of the couple looking at a phone, with the caption reading:

"Us looking at twitter yesterday."

Earlier, Osaka also implied that fans were wrong to believe the rumors of her breaking up with Cordae.

"People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol," the 24-year-old wrote."

Soon after Osaka beat Zheng Qinwen at the Silicon Valley Classic, there were reports that she broke up with the American rapper. However, the Japanese's tweets over the past few days suggest that nothing could be further from the truth.

TMZ recently reported that Osaka and Cordae are happily in love and have been spending even more time together nowadays.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae started dating in 2019

Naomi Osaka celebrating her US Open triumph in 2020

Naomi Osaka and Cordae started dating in 2019 and have been together since. The latter said in an interview with GQ that they try to keep things simple and reclusive.

"We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us," Cordae said. "So we kind of move very reclusively. We don't really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they're sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred."

In the same interview, Osaka called Cordae a romantic guy and said that his support helped her win the US Open in 2020.

"Honestly, he’s quite a romantic dude," Osaka said. "This is going to take a little bit of backstory, but you know how in the U.S. Open we had to quarantine and we couldn’t really have a lot of people there with us? So for me I’ll always have my dad with me, because he’s sort of like the guy that keeps me calm and he tells one-liners to keep me happy and stuff like that.

"He was unable to travel with me there. During the whole New York thing and with everything that was going on, I started to feel really depressed. Sometimes I would call Cordae, and maybe in some of the calls I would cry. I don’t remember. And he flew out, even though he was really busy. I really appreciated that. I’m not sure if I’ve told him that. I feel like he actually really helped me win just, like, keeping up the motivation."

During this year's Australian Open, Osaka paid tribute to Cordae by writing the abbreviation of his album "From a Bird's Eye View" on the camera following her first-round win over Camila Osorio.

As of now, it seems like Osaka and Cordae are inseparable and it will be interesting to see what happens with them in the near future.

