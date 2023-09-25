Ben Shelton decided to raise a glass to celebrate Team World's second consecutive victory at the 2023 Laver Cup. The 20-year-old was quickly questioned by Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, if he was within the legal drinking age to which Shelton, referring to the Canadian legal drinking age, replied in the affirmative.

Team World closed the first day of the three-day event against Team Europe with a dominant 4-0 lead. They kept the momentum going on the second day too, as Team Europe bagged a lone victory when Casper Ruud defeated Tommy Paul. A confident Team World entered the third day with a 10-2 lead and needed only one out of the scheduled four matches in their favor to reach the 13-point mark for the title win.

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe teamed up against Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev. Although the Europeans fought hard, the Americans came through in two tie breaks to seal Team World's Laver Cup victory.

During the celebrations, Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle saw Shelton sipping on some champagne and questioned the young player if he was allowed to drink since the legal drinking age in the US is 21 and above.

Shelton hilariously replied that he was, as the legal drinking age in Canada is 19 years and above.

"Ben [Shelton] are you old enough to drink?" asked Fritz's girlfriend.

"In Canada," Shelton laughed.

This was the sixth edition of the Laver Cup, with Team Europe winning the first four and Team World winning the past two.

"It's something I couldn't ever imagine" - Ben Shelton after dream debut at Laver Cup

Ben Shelton in a press conference at the 2023 Laver Cup

In a post-event press conference at the 2023 Laver Cup, Ben Shelton spoke about his debut run as part of Team World.

The World No. 19 sat alongside his team sporting their red jersey with dark sunglasses and spoke about his experience of participating in the event.

"It's been amazing. I really enjoyed this weekend and being able to be in the tournament for this team, it's been a dream. To be able to play and put points on the board for Team World, it's something I couldn't ever imagine," he said.

He thanked the team's captain John McEnroe and vice captain Patrick McEnroe for choosing him for their team.

"I really appreciate the Team's captains for trusting me and being able to get it done by the end of the week is a great feeling," he added.

Ben Shelton's Q&A was followed by other members of the team including Taylor Fritz and Francis Tiafoe.