Argentina Open 2022: Juan Martin del Potro vs Federico Delbonis score, winner and match recap

Sixth seed Federico Delbonis made it through to the second round of the Argentina Open by defeating compatriot Juan Martin del Potro in what could be the last match of the latter's career.

The former US Open champion started well but the 31-year-old soon took control of the match and won in straight sets.

It was quite an emotional evening for del Potro as the crowd began chanting his name during what might have been the last service game of his career. This made the 33-year-old break down in tears.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri The heart of this guy.

Del Potro breaking down in years before last serving of his career.



I don’t think I have ever seen anything similar before.



OLEEEEE OLEEEEE OLEEEE DELPOOOO DELPOOOOO The heart of this guy.Del Potro breaking down in years before last serving of his career.I don’t think I have ever seen anything similar before.OLEEEEE OLEEEEE OLEEEE DELPOOOO DELPOOOOO https://t.co/E0L6GWq4uW

After the win, Delbonis will face Pablo Andujar for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition. The Spaniard beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2, 6-4 in his first-round match.

Juan Martin del Potro vs Federico Delbonis result

Delbonis defeated del Potro 6-1, 6-3.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment



#ArgentinaOpen An unforgettable night in Buenos Aires comes to a closeThe moment @FedeDelbonis defeated Del Potro An unforgettable night in Buenos Aires comes to a close 🌙 The moment @FedeDelbonis defeated Del Potro 👇#ArgentinaOpen https://t.co/vWaOU3zUAh

Juan Martin del Potro vs Federico Delbonis winner

Delbonis beat del Potro in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Argentina Open. He will now take on World No. 73 Pablo Andujar.

Juan Martin del Potro vs Federico Delbonis match recap

It was quite an emotional match for Juan Martin del Potro.

Del Potro started the match very well by breaking Delbonis in the very first game of the match. However, the 30-year-old broke him back and things just improved for him from there on.

Delbonis began to dominate the match with some splendid winners. There were hardly any aces so both players relied heavily on winners and unforced errors. Delbonis won five games in a row to take the opening set 6-1.

The second set looked to be competitive as both players held their serve in the first few games. With the scoreline at 3-3, del Potro served and Delbonis had three break points. However, the former saved them all. Delbonis eventually converted his sixth break point of the game to make the first break of the second set.

The World No. 42 then held his serve before breaking del Potro again to win the second set 6-3 and clinch the match.

Delbonis next faces Andujar in the second round with a place in the quarterfinals at stake. This will be the tenth meeting between the two players with Andujar leading the head-to-head 7-2.

The Spaniard won their first six meetings but Delbonis has won two out of the last three clashes. The 31-year-old beat Andujar in three sets at the 2020 Forte Village Sardegna Open before winning in five sets when they met in the second round of last year's French Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Andujar won the most recent encounter between the two in St. Petersburg, picking up a 6-2, 7-6 (1) victory.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra