Argentina Open 2025: Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone prediction, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: [2] Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone

Date: February 10, 2025

Tournament: Argentina Open 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $642,615

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone preview

Former World No. 4 Rune exited last week's Rotterdam Open in 2R (Source: Getty)

Second-seeded Holger Rune will take on local favorite Mariano Navone in the second round of the 2025 Argentina Open on Tuesday (February 11).

Rune has struggled with results this year, dropping four of his nine matches thus far. The high point of the Dane's 2025 ATP Tour season came at the Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in four hard-fought sets.

Having received a first-round bye at the Argentina Open, the World No. 12 will be keen on turning his fortunes around. However, he will likely receive stiff resistance from Mariano Navone at the ATP 250 tournament. The Argentine has a great aptitude for clay. He finished runner-up at the Rio Open and the Bucharest Open last year and holds six Challenger-level titles on the surface.

Navone, ranked 47th in the world, beat wildcard and fellow Argentine Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-4 to reach the second round in Buenos Aires earlier on Monday (February 10).

Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone head-to-head

Rune leads Navone by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The Argentine served for the victory in their lone encounter in the second round of last year's Madrid Masters before succumbing 7-5, 6-7(2), 4-6 in nearly three hours.

Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone odds

Holger Rune vs Mariano Navone prediction

Mariano Navone hits a forehand (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune has been playing with conviction lately, translating into deep runs at big tournaments towards the end of 2024. And while the 21-year-old has had a slow start to his 2025 season, his groundstrokes and endurance remain top-notch.

Navone, on the other hand, is not as explosive as Rune and generally plays a conservative style. That said, the Argentine is a claycourt specialist, and with his tactical acumen, he will try to move his younger opponent around the dirt.

The Dane has failed to win a pro title since the 2023 BMW Open and will be eager for a reversal of fortunes in Buenos Aires this week.

Pick: Rune in three sets.

