"Arguably the biggest What if?";"There would be no GOAT debate because she would be the GOAT" - Tennis fans remember Monica Seles on her 50th birthday

Nine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles celebrated her 50th birthday on December 2, nearly 20 years after she played her final professional match.

The former Yugoslavian, who went on to represent the United States in 1994, won eight of her nine Grand Slam titles as a teenager, a feat that took the tennis world by storm at the time and still does to this day.

After finishing 1991 and 1992 as the year-end World No. 1, at the peak of her powers, Seles was the victim of a brutal attack from a Steffi Graf fan. The German being Seles' biggest rival then was stabbed in the back with a knife during a match in Germany, which forced the then 20-year-old Seles to leave the game for two years.

Monica Seles won only one Grand Slam after that, in 1996. Nevertheless, she's considered by many as one of the contenders for the GOAT debate in women's tennis, with many believing that she would have gone on to usurp Graf if not for the unfortunate incident.

With Saturday marking her birthday, fans on Reddit reminisced her career, expressing similar sentiments. Some argued that a fit Seles would have ended the debate, as she would have "unequivocally" become the GOAT after winning eight Majors before turning 20.

"Arguably the biggest what if. Very likely in the GOAT debate if she was never stabbed," one fan said.

"More likely there would be no GOAT debate because she would unequivocally be the GOAT. 8 slams as a teenager is mind boggling," another fan said.

Monica Seles on stabbing incident: "Everyone benefited from the stabbing except me"

Recalling the stabbing incident several years later, Monica Seles was angry about the way the situation was handled, lamenting how the German federation decided to carry on with the tournament as if nothing had happened.

Seles was also disdainful of the WTA for not choosing to preserve her World No. 1 ranking during her recovery period, saying that everyone benefited from her stabbing except her.

"In terms of the game itself, it was like the stabbing never occurred. One problem was that it happened in Germany and was 'because' of a German player. The German federation decided to continue the tournament as if nothing had happened, and everyone else seemed to follow on from that."

"(Steffi Graf visited) for a minute or two. It was one of those things. But it felt like everyone benefited from the stabbing except me. They just wanted me to go away, it felt like. I was 19 years old. Their money was tied up to the ranking system, and that was obviously an issue," Monica Seles said.

