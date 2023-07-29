"Arrogant & disrespectful; put your pipe down" - Tennis fans criticize Nick Kyrgios for looking down on up-and-coming players at Croatia Open

Angered tennis fans have slammed Australia's Nick Kyrgios for looking down on promising-yet-unknown players competing at the 2023 Croatia Open.

World No. 90 Alexei Popyrin reached the semifinals of the ATP 250 event on Friday, beating World No. 287 Dino Prizmic. The Aussie now takes on World No. 76 Matteo Arnaldi in the last four fixture as the Italian downed top seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

Journalist Craig Gabriel shared the update on Twitter, writing:

"Alexei Popyrin into Umag semis with 76 75 win over Dino Prizmic and plays Matteo Arnaldi."

Craig Gabriel @crosscourt1 Alexei Popyrin into Umag semis with 76 75 win over Dino Prizmic and plays Matteo Arnaldi

Replying to the tweet, Kyrgios mocked the players involved for being unknown on the tour, writing:

"@crosscourt1 Who are some of these players haha"

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 Who are some of these players haha

Nick Kyrgios received a strong telling off from the fans as soon as his tweet was published. One user called the Australian out for his arrogance and said:

"No need to talk about players like this, quite arrogant and disrespectful. Dino Prizmic is a very talented young man, who won Roland Garros Boys this year. Matteo Arnaldi is also talented, he's on the brink of reaching the top 50 (and surpassing Kyrgios in the rankings)."

Toptennistweets @Toptennis_tweet



Matteo Arnaldi is also talented, he's on the brink of reaching the top 50 (and surpassing Kyrgios in the rankings). No need to talk about players like this, quite arrogant and disrespectful. Dino Prizmic is a very talented young man, who won Roland Garos Boys this year.Matteo Arnaldi is also talented, he's on the brink of reaching the top 50 (and surpassing Kyrgios in the rankings). twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Another fan opined that Kyrgios has done too little in his career to be cocky on the internet.

"@NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 You have an absolute cheek! not even won masters 1000 but like to get cocky on social media. You reached a Wimbledon final because Rafa couldn't compete he would of take care of you put your pipe down and be respectful you have done absolutely nothing," the fan said.

Alan McFadyen @Fudgie_85 @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 You have an absolute cheek!not even won masters 1000 but like to get cocky on social media .You reached a Wimbledon final because Rafa couldn’t compete he would of took care of you put your pipe down and be respectful you have done absolutely nothing

Another fan chipped in saying,

"@NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 They are the next cycle of players, it's what challengers and 250's are for. Hope you're on the court again soon but don't take the piss out of the guys grinding to improve out there."

Joe Ridings @Ridings4Joe @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 They are the next cycle of players, it's what challengers and 250's are for. Hope you're on the court again soon but don't take the piss out of the guys grinding to improve out there

Here are a few more reactions:

edit horvath @edithorvath5 @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 you would know if you were on tour

Smith @smithladddd @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 Popyrin? He's an aussie, you've heard of him. Pretty big serve, not much else. Powerful but erratic forehand, no real backhand, not good under pressure. Doesn't win often. Hope this helps

José @JoseRF31 @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 Actual tennis players, you are retired tennis player

claudio @claudiososag @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 guys an absolute tool

vijay @vijaytherock21 @NickKyrgios @crosscourt1 Dino is what you used to be mate: the next big thing

"Australia is one of the most racist countries" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios during Australian Open in 2020.

Nick Kyrgios recently revealed that he, along with his family, has faced discrimination based on race in his home country of Australia. According to him, Australia is one of the "most racist countries" in the world. He said:

"I have dealt with bad racism. Australia is a pretty racist country in general, one of the most racist countries in the world. I have grown some thick skin in sport and in life, so I deal with it better than I did. But it's never easy."

He further mentioned that Australia's most famous sportspersons have also abused him and his family on the basis of their race.

"Some of the most iconic people in sport in Australia have told me and my family to go back where we came from and this kind of bullsh*t. Stuff that isn't acceptable, not acceptable at all," Kyrgios added.