Aryna Sabalenka, with $32 million in prize money winnings, says she wants to see tennis players receiving bigger checks

Aryna Sabalenka recently spoke about the lawsuit filed by the PTPA against the tennis bodies. The Belarusian emphasized on the importance of an increase in the prize money percentage of players.

The recent lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players Association has been making headlines in the tennis world, and many from the sport's fraternity voiced their thoughts on the matter.

Aryna Sabalenka did the same during a press conference at the Miami Open when asked about it. The Belarusian said that while she does not know much about the situation, she does want players receiving a larger percentage of the prize money at tournaments, citing other sports as an example.

"Honestly, I haven't had much time to look for information because I didn't want to delve into it since I was trying to focus on my tennis, and I didn't want to get upset or anything about the situation. One thing I would like to see is maybe not just WTA players, but all players, receive a larger percentage of the money they earn at tournaments and Grand Slams, especially. I think it's fair. If you look at other sports, the percentage works a little differently, so I think that's the only wish I have," Sabalenka said.

The women's World No. 1 booked her place in the third round of the Miami Open after drubbing Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-0.

Aryna Sabalenka reacts to Iga Swiatek's message after Indian Wells controversy involving the Pole

Aryna Sabalenka in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek was involved in a moment of controversy during her Indian Wells semifinal defeat to Mirra Andreeva, as she hit back a ball thrown to her by a ball kid, almost hitting the latter in the process. Amid the backlash she was receiving, the Pole penned a note where she said she apologized to the ball kid for the incident but was also surprised at the judgment she was subjected to, citing the example of how other players hit balls in frustration.

Swiatek's note was part of a post that had multiple images, and Aryna Sabalenka was among the many people who liked the post.

Aryna Sabalenka likes Iga Swiatek's post (Image Source: Instagram)

Sabalenka will face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the third round of the Miami Open, locking horns for the very first time. The Romanian booked her place in the Round of 32 after ousting 29th seed Magdalena Frech with a 6-4, 6-4 win.

