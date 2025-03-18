Aryna Sabalenka, Indian Wells director & others show their support for Iga Swiatek by liking Pole's emotional message after controversy

On Sunday, Iga Swiatek wrote an emotional message for her fans about the Indian Wells controversy, discussing her mental position and sharing her side of the story. The Pole lost to Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open, (1) 6-7, 6-1, 3-6. Frustrated after losing a point, Swiatek smashed back a ball thrown by a ball kid, narrowly missing him and into the crowd.

While Swiatek immediately apologized to the ball boy, she faced heavy criticism on social media platforms. The World No. 2 had not commented on the situation until she clarified her stance with a letter to her fans via her Instagram handle. The letter narrated her side, as she described her mental state after the doping incident and how it affected her significantly. The Pole called her actions a reaction to her frustration, which she deeply regretted.

Aryna Sabalenka and the tournament director of BNP Paribas Open, Tommy Haas showed their support for Swiatek by liking the post. There are many positive comments as well from the fans, showing their love and empathy for the five-time Grand Slam winner.

Aryna Sabalenka and Tommy Haas liked Iga Swiatek's emotional Instagram post - Source: Instagram/@iga.swiatek

After her double treat at the Parisian courts last year, where she won the French Open and Olympic Gold medal, the Polish superstar has now faced months of title drought. She faced her doping suspension in November 2024, which was concluded on December 4, 2024. After that she reached three WTA events semifinals but failed to move past it, the Australian Open, Qatar Open, and, here at Indian Wells.

She addressed her issues of outbursts in the letter after the ban because of not reaching the finals or winning titles, a habit that she has been used to. Pole mentioned that she and her team are working on it but these things take time. The World No. 2 will now head to the Miami Open in search of her title quest.

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open 2025

Iga Swiatek posing with her 2022 Miami Open trophy - Source: Getty

The 2022 Miami Open Winner, Iga Swiatek is heading to the Hard Rock Stadium to end her title drought. In 2022, she had conquered the Sunshine Double, winning the Indian Wells and Miami Open consecutively.

Last year also she won the Indian Wells but failed to replicate her 2022 success at the Miami Open. She had reached the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event, losing to Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets.

Swiatek is the second seed at the tournament, hence receiving the first round as a bye. Her second-round match is scheduled to take place on March 21. Her opponent is yet to be decided. The winner between Caroline Garcia and Anna Bondar in the first round will be up against Swiatek in the second.

