What did Iga Swiatek say about controversial Indian Wells moment? Read Pole's emotional letter to fans in full

Iga Swiatek was at the center of controversy during her semifinal match against Mirra Andreeva at the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open. During an important point in the match, the Pole aggressively smashed a ball near the ball boy which drew instant criticism from the crowd who were at the match.

Her actions were also criticized later by fans and even tennis greats such as Boris Becker. The tennis world, on the whole, was cognizant of the incident, and there were a lot of speculations regarding the former No.1's on-court behavior.

However, in a lengthy Instagram post, Swiatek gave a full account of her behavior. The Pole gave her perspective in a detailed manner, stating that frustration was the main feeling that she was experiencing at the time of the said incident. Swiatek apologized profusely in her letter.

"It's true - I expressed frustration in a way I'm not proud of. My intention was never to aim the ball at anyone but merely to release my frustration by bouncing it on the ground. I immediately apologized to the ball boy, we made eye contact, and nodded to each other when I expressed regret that it happened near him," she wrote.

The Pole also stated that other players were guilty of similar behavior, but received less harsh criticisms compared to what she has received so far.

"I've seen many players bounce balls in frustration, and frankly, I didn't expect such harsh judgments. Usually, I control such impulses, so half-jokingly I can say I lack experience in this and misjudged my aim in the heat of the moment," added Swiatek.

The doping ban last year played its part in Iga Swiatek's season so far

Swiatek's 2025 season has been one without any titles so far. The Pole reached three semifinals in the year and lost all three.

In her recent Instagram post, the former World No.1 candidly confessed that the doping controversy last year impacted her greatly. That led to her a short ban from the Tour, not allowing her to play in the WTA 1000 events at the Chian Open and the Wuhan Open. The ban led Swiatek to manage expectations for her Australian Open campaign:

" The second half of last year was extremely challenging for me, especially due to the positive doping test and how circumstances completely beyond my control took away my chance to fight for the highest sporting goals at the end of the season. This forced me to rearrange certain things with myself.

In Australia, after weaker performances in previous years, I played without expectations, and focused solely on my work, accepting that another Australian Open might not go my way regardless of my efforts. Thanks to this mindset, I performed very well and was close to reaching the final," She added.

Swiatek then alluded that the negative feelings of frustration returned during her Middle-East swing where she was in action in Doha and Dubai. The Pole claimed that the failed doping test, would not allow her to keep her No.1 rankings despite having an exceptional year on the Tour, where she had won four WTA 1000 titles and her fourth French Open:

"In the Middle East, however, it struck me hard that my positive test case result, missing two highly-ranked tournaments in October and last year's exceptional results (winning four 1000-level tournaments and a Grand Slam in the first half of the season) will keep affecting my ranking and basically take away my chance for No.1. This realization deeply upset me. You could see it on the court in Dubai"

Due to her doping ban, Swiatek could not defend her title at the China Open. This was a significant event as it helped pave the way for Aryna Sabalenka to snatch the No. 1 rankings from the Pole which she had held for the better part of the last two years.

"Sport is not played by robots"- Iga Swiatek on showing emotions on court

In picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

In continuation of her letter, Swiatek pointed out that she has made considerable efforts to adjust her psyche to deal with the new circumstances which involve her evolving as a person, as well as facing evolved opponents on the court:

"Firstly working on oneself isn't something you achieve once and keep forever. Sometimes we take two steps forward and one step back. I'm facing new elements of this puzzle all the time: circumstances change, my experiences evolve, I evolve, opponents evolve, and I must constantly adapt. It's never easy, and its particular challenging for me right now"

On the subject of showing emotions on the court, Swiatek claimed that tennis was a human sport. The Pole called upon three excellent seasons previously, stating that such mechanical perfection was not possible to attain every year and that on-court results were not always in her control.

"Sport is not played by robots. I've had three incredible seasons, but nothing comes effortlessly, and there's no guarantee results will always be easy or under control. That's life and that's sport. Sometimes even I forget that," she added.

Swiatek's last three years on the Tour set her apart from her peers. The Pole had a phenomenal 199-29 win/loss record in the last seasons which saw her win 19 titles.

Iga Swiatek called out the double standard in criticism that she has got for her on-court behavior

In her letter, Iga Swiatek made a scathing remark on the existing double standard when it came to criticisms about her on-court behavior. The Pole pointed out that her earlier calm on-court demeanor had drawn her the label of being "inhuman", whereas her current emotional state is attracting labels like "hysterical":

"When I'm highly focused and don't show many emotions on court, I'm called a robot, my attitude labeled as inhuman. Now that I'm more expressive, showing feelings or struggling internally, I'm suddenly labeled immature or hysterical. That's not a healthy standard- especially considering that just six months ago, I felt my career was hanging by a thread, spent three weeks crying daily, and didn't want to step on the court."

The Pole reiterated her skepticism regarding renewed empathy from people upon reading this letter. However, she was hopeful that there would be a section of people who would sympathize with her, and understand her situation. Swiatek also stated clearly that she was not bound by any external expectations while playing on the court.

"Will sharing this change anything?" Probably not, because I clearly see how much we love judging, creating theories and imposing opinion on others. But perhaps a few people who genuinely want to understand what I'm experiencing will understand this. In any case, this external standard is definitely not my standard, and I dont' accept my team and me being boxed under expectations," Swiatek wrote.

Swiatek has come under criticism recently, from fans and experts alike due to her supposed gamesmanship in some of her matches.

Iga Swaitek thanks her fans and prepares for Miami

In the final excerpt of her letter, Iga Swiatek addressed her fans and thanked them for their continued support. The Pole made a solemn declaration that she would keep playing and conducting herself like she has on and off the court, and strive to be a better player and role model for children:

"Nevertheless, to those fans who truly support me, I deeply thank you and want you to know how grateful I am for your kindness. I know I will never please everyone. I walk my own path, I strive to bring joy to fans watching my matches and to inspire kids by setting a positive example"

The former World No. 1 remains steadfast in her lofty ambitions as he prepares for the upcoming Miami Open.

"I work hard on myself and set ambitious goals- perhaps sometimes too ambitious. But I truly believe that even if I take two steps forward and one step back, I'll reach these goals at my own pace. See you, Miami," Swiatek added.

The second seed will begin her Miami Open campaign on March 21. Her probable second-round opponent will be either Caroline Garcia or Anna Bondar.

