What happened with Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells 3R? Everything about the controversial call and the outrage that followed

Second seed Iga Swiatek has become embroiled in a double-bounce controversy at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The incident occurred during her third-round match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

It started on a strong note for the Pole. She had raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set and was serving to close it out in the sixth game. In the first point of that game, Yastremska played a drop shot during the rally, to lure Swiatek to the net, who seemingly reached the ball and sent it to the other side for her opponent to return with a backhand winner.

However, slow-motion replays showed that although the Pole reached the ball, it touched the ground before bouncing to the other side of the net.

Since Yastremska won the point anyway, she did not feel the need to use the video challenge system. She, however, questioned the chair umpire's judgement after the point continued.

The commentators also shared their surprise:

"That was strange, wasn't it? Now we do have video review. No, it hit the ground first [after seeing the replay]. So that's a controversial moment, it was very clear, wasn't it, that it wasn't up? And it could have been a video review but Yastremska won the point anyway."

They discussed whether Swiatek was aware of the bounce when she continued to play the point:

"Do you think she knew it bounced before the net?" [01:06]

"Yes I think so."

Apart from the incident, the defending champion was pristine at Indian Wells, winning 6-0, 6-2 against Yastremska to advance to the Round of 16.

Fans were enraged at Iga Swiatek after incident at Indian Wells

This is not the first time Iga Swiatek has been involved in a double-bounce controversy. In January, she was in a similar situation during her Australian Open quarterfinal against Emma Navarro. On that occasion, she won the point and the American failed to use the video review system on time.

Fans were angry after the incident against Yastremska at Indian Wells. One said that the World No. 2 player was often involved in such controversies and had "despicable sportsmanship," adding:

"Her body language ALSO indicates she knows it’s a double-bounce. Once it’s not called and Yastremska goes for the reply, she jolts into action."

With her win over Yastremska, Swiatek took her impressive Indian Wells match win-loss record to 20-2. She will now face 15th-seed Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.

