"Despicable sportsmanship" - Fans furious over Iga Swiatek's 'unacceptable' ball bounce controversy in Indian Wells 3R

Iga Swiatek has found herself embroiled in controversy after a contentious moment during her third-round encounter at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. Tennis fans have not taken kindly to the Pole's reaction to a ball bounce that went unnoticed by the chair umpire.

After claiming a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win over Caroline Garcia in her opening match at the Indian Wells Open, Swiatek squared off against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 2 made a dominant start to the contest, rushing away to a 5-0 lead in the opening set.

However, a controversial moment occurred when Iga Swiatek chased down a drop shot struck by Yastremska. Although the Pole reached the shot in time, the ball bounced before it crossed the net and went uncalled by the umpire. Despite this, Swiatek chose not to stop play and allowed the rally to continue, but the Ukrainian managed to seal the point with an impressive passing shot.

The World No. 2 went on to beat Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

With Iga Swiatek often coming under fire for her "gamesmanship" tactics and "unsportsmanlike" conduct during matches, several fans expressed frustration with the five-time Grand Slam champion's tendency to get caught up in such "drama" and criticized her for "cheating."

"Iga stop cheating challenge," a fan posted.

"Why is she always involved in this kind of drama," one fan commented.

"Every single week she has one of these, she has worst gamesmanship than siegemund," another fan chimed in.

"Notice how her body language ALSO indicates that she knows it’s a double bounce. But once it’s not called and Yastremska goes for the reply, she jolts into action. Despicable sportsmanship," a fan remarked.

Others, meanwhile, argued that it was "unacceptable" for the World No. 2 to not own up to the ball bounce when she held such a dominant lead in the contest.

"Why do it 5-0 up plsss💀Sister that’s greed they talk about in the Bible," one fan commented.

"She was leading 5-0 mind you, could have just accept she lost that point and nothing will affect her 😭😭😭 You can’t hide your true personality I guess 😭😭😭," another fan wrote.

"Doing this when 5-0 up… This is just not it. Unacceptable. Also, that umpire 🙄

"Doing this in a match she won 6-0 6-2...," said another.

Iga Swiatek to lock horns with Karolina Muchova in Indian Wells 4R

Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek will look to leave the controversy behind as she gears up to face Karolina Muchova in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Open. Muchova defeated Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-1 to set up an exciting clash with the World No. 2.

Swiatek, who is aiming to defend her title at the WTA 1000 event, holds a 3-1 lead in her head-to-head record against the Czech, including a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory in their most recent clash at this year's United Cup.

If Iga Swiatek triumphs over Karolina Muchova, she will likely face Zheng Qinwen or Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals, with Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina looming as her potential semifinal opponents.

