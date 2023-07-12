Aryna Sabalenka becomes first woman since Serena Williams to reach semifinals of Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in the same year

Aryna Sabalenka has become the first female player since Serena Williams in 2016 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in a calendar year.

Following wins over Panna Udvardy, Varvara Gracheva, Anna Blinkova, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Sabalenka squared off against Madison Keys in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. She eased past the American 6-2, 6-4 to book her third straight appearance in Grand Slam semifinals.

With the win on Wednesday, Sabalenka stays on track to win the second Major trophy of her career and her first ever on the London lawns. She is also just one win away from becoming the new World No. 1 as Iga Swiatek was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Serena Williams went on to reach the final of the Australian Open and French Open in 2016. However, she was denied the title by Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, respectively, in the summit clashes.

It was third time lucky for the American who took revenge on Kerber at the All England Lawn Tennis Club to win her seventh title in the grass-court Major. Williams also reached the last four of the US Open that year. She lost to Karolina Pliskova in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka made her run to the semifinals at the 2023 Australian Open count as she defeated Magda Linette and Elena Rybakina on her way to the title. However, the French Open saw the Belarusian suffer a defeat to Karolina Muchova in the semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka will face Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka will square off against Ons Jabeur in the semifinal on Thursday, July 13. This will be their fifth-ever meeting on the tour. The Belarusian player possesses a commanding lead in the head-to-head against Jabeur, having won three of their previous encounters.

The duo's first meeting saw Jabeur secure a 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3 win in the 2020 French Open third-round. Sabalenka levelled the scores in Abu Dhabi the following year with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-4 win.

The 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal witnessed Aryna Sabalenka register yet another straight-sets win (6-4, 6-3) over the Tunisian. The Belarusian also won their last meeting, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, in the 2022 WTA Finals first round.

Regardless of the poor record against Sabalenka, it has been smooth sailing for Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon so far. The Tunisian beat the likes of Magdalena Frech, Zhuoxuan Bai, Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, and Elena Rybakina to reach the semifinals.

