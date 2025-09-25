Aryna Sabalenka & boyfriend Georgios show off $394,678 & $17,792-worth expensive Audemars Piguet watches in latest 'life' update with sister Tonechka

Aryna Sabalenka has reunited with her sister Tonechka in the 2025 US Open Champion's latest update on life lately. The World No. 1 celebrated her US Open triumph with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, and it seems the celebration follows the sisters' reunion with sparkling timepieces.

On Wednesday, Sabalenka posted a photo where she is holding hands with Frangulis on one side and Tonechka on the other. She tagged both of them and wrote:

"Life lately."

Sabalenka wore an Audemars Piguet oval-shaped wristwatch worth $17,792 (according to Swiss Hours). It features a diamond bezel and a pavé diamond dial with sapphires in white gold.

Meanwhile, Frangulis sported an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak perpetual calendar wristwatch worth $394,678 (according to Chrono 24).

Sabalenka's Instagram story

After her US Open triumph, Aryna Sabalenka has not participated in any tennis tournaments thus far. It remains to be seen with which tournament she will start her Asian Swing.

Aryna Sabalenka explains being role model to Tonechka

Tonechka Sabalenka is 11 years younger than Aryna Sabalenka. Both were born to Sergey and Yulia Sabalenka. Their father died of meningitis in 2019, according to People. Despite her father's death, Sabalenka overcame her grief and explained that she wanted to be a great example for her sister.

“There were some times when I wanted to give up, but I was just thinking, I cannot quit,” Aryna told People. “I want them to be proud of me, to bring some positivity into their lives because they get happy when I win. And I want it to be a great example for my sister; she’s 11 years younger. I want her to see a good example [in me] just like I saw in my father.”

Previously, in an interview with Flaunt Magazine, Aryna Sabalenka recalled how she now wants to play the part of cool sister for Tonechka after going through some hard times.

“There were times that were really tough for her because I was just trying to make her understand things, and I was stuck on her,” she said. “But now I think I’m the one who’s just there fo4r fun, for support, and for whatever advice she needs from me.’

“Whatever she asks me for, I’m always trying to figure out a way to deliver it … I love her. When she was born, I was the happiest person. I asked my mom for a sister for years and years.”

Tonechka is important to Aryna Sabalenka, both as a family member and a source of motivation. Tonechka has supported Aryna, attending her matches. She attended the 2025 Qatar Open. Aryna also buys Tonechka gifts (like a luxury bag).

