Aryna Sabalenka gets candid about buying luxury Yves Saint Laurent bag for her 15-year-old sister after 'running around' to fulfill her wishlist

Aryna Sabalenka isn’t just a tennis superstar, but also a doting elder sister. The three-time Grand Slam champion recently revealed how she turned into a personal shopper for her younger sister and bought her a luxury handbag from Dubai.

Sabalenka, who finished as the runner-up at the 2025 Australian Open, shares a lovely relationship with her youngster sister Tonechka. In a conversation with Flaunt Magazine last week, the Belarusian disclosed a hilarious anecdote of how she ran around Dubai Mall trying to fulfill her younger sister’s wishlist.

“Whatever she asks me for, I’m always trying to figure out a way to deliver it. I was in Dubai, and she sent me this list. My team was going back home, and I was running around the mall trying to find all these things, and the Dubai Mall is huge. She’d be like, ‘Also that! Also that! Also that!’ Like, an endless list. I was exhausted.”

Sabalenka, who also did a photoshoot with the magazine for their 196th issue, went on to reveal that she had bought Tonechka a luxury bag and joked that she wished she had gotten such gifts as a teenager.

“I got her this Yves Saint Laurent bag. For a 15-year-old! Like, I wished I would get this present when I was 15,” Sabalenka said.

While Aryna Sabalenka may not have had a luxury bag at 15, she is one of the most stylish players in the world of tennis today. The 26-year-old has an impeccable taste in fashion and was featured on the covers of Vogue and Harper's Bazaar last month. She is also endorsed by sportswear giants Nike and Wilson and is also an ambassador for luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet.

Aryna Sabalenka opens up on setting a great example for sister Tonechka

Aryna Sabalenka grew up idolizing her father, Sergey Sabalenka, who was a hockey player. His death in 2019 had deeply affected the World No. 1, who now hopes to set an example for her younger sister. Talking about the same during the aforementioned interview, Sabalenka said:

“I want them (her family and community) to be proud of me, to bring some positivity into their lives because they get happy when I win. And I want it to be a great example for my sister; she’s 11 years younger. I want her to see a good example [in me] just like I saw in my father.”

The 2024 Australian Open winner also delved into how her relationship with her sister has evolved through the years and how she is embracing a more supporting role now.

“She’s 15, and I will never judge her for anything. I have to say, there were times that were really tough for her because I was just trying to make her understand things, and I was stuck on her. But now I think I’m the one who’s just there for fun, for support, and for whatever advice she needs from me,” she said.

Having made a strong start to the season, Aryna Sabalenka will hope to keep the momentum going and hold onto her World No.1 ranking.

