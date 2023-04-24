Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her mother Yuliya's birthday

Aryna Sabalenka, who is currently on tour, wished her mother Yuliya a happy birthday on Monday (April 24).

Sabalenka recently contested the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Belarusian tennis player featured in the final of the tournament for the third straight year, but was unable to cross the finish line yet again, completing a hat-trick of runner-up finishes. In what was a rematch of last year’s final, the World No. 2 was outclassed by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 for a successful title defense.

Putting aside Sunday’s loss, Aryna Sabalenka took to social media to celebrate her mother's birthday. The tennis player shared two lovely pictures of her mother Yuliya Sabalenka to commemorate the occasion

“Happy birthday mommy,” Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story.

Sabalenka on Instagram

Sabalenka shares a close bond with her family and has been seen in the company of her mother and younger sister Tonechka, as well as her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, during tournaments.

The World No. 2’s mother often makes dedicated posts on social media for her, celebrating her achievements.

The 2023 Australian Open champion has also credited her father Sergey, a former hockey player, for enrolling her into tennis and being her biggest support until his untimely death in 2019 and even dedicated her first Grand Slam title to him.

"My father made me a really tough person without actually knowing that. The way he was trying to motivate me, the way he was trying to raise me, the things he was fighting through, he was a really tough person. He was a great example," Sabalenka said after her Australian Open win.

Aryna Sabalenka reaches Madrid to contest the WTA 1000 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the Stuttgart Open 2023

A day after her loss to Iga Swiatek in the Stuttgart final, Aryna Sabalenka is already gearing up for the next event – WTA 1000 Madrid Open.

The athlete shared a story on social media suggesting that she had already reached the Spanish capital in the hunt for her third title of 2023, after her Adelaide International and Australian Open glory.

Aryna Sabalenka, who was the Madrid Open champion in 2021, faced an opening-round defeat at the tournament in 2022. With no points to defend this time around, the 24-year-old, who is the second seed, will hope to make the most out of her campaign at the event.

She has received a first-round bye and will be contesting her opening match against the winner of the clash between Sorana Cirstea and Lauren Davis in the Round of 64.

Poll : 0 votes