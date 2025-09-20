  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • Aryna Sabalenka charms boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as she chronicles their adventures in New York photodump; Paris Hilton also reacts

Aryna Sabalenka charms boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as she chronicles their adventures in New York photodump; Paris Hilton also reacts

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 20, 2025 05:29 GMT
WTA Finals 2024 - Final Day - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka charms boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as she chronicles their adventures in New York photodump; Paris Hilton also reacts - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka won her fourth major title at the 2025 US Open as she defeated Amanda Anisimova. It was her second straight title in Flushing Meadows. Days after her US Open triumph, the Belarusian dropped photos from her time in New York, culminating in a championship.

Ad

On Friday, Sabalenka posted several photos on Instagram, started with a big bouquet she received in her hotel room. After her US Open win, she posed with a champagne in a glittering silver Nike dress. One photo shows her posing with US Open trophy alongside men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz.

In one photo, she posed with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, where they were showing their thigh muscles. She also posed with her young fans during her practice at the US Open practice sessions. Finally, a photo was there where Sabalenka celebrated her fourth Grand Slam with a cake alongside her boyfriend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Looking through the pictures from New York and it still feels like a dream… Watch my latest vlog for more bts content from the USO 🎥🏆" Sabalenka wrote in the caption.
Ad

Under the comments section, Sabalenka's boyfriend Frangulis posted two heart-eyed emojis. American media personality Paris Hilton also reacted with a similar reaction.

Comments section
Comments section

The 2025 US Open was the only Grand Slam title Sabalenka won this year despite repeated deep runs at the event. As such, when she won it she felt it was a proper fruit of the hard work behind the scenes.

Ad
“I knew that [with] the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season,” she said. “It means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself.”
Ad

Georgios Frangulis’s playful call-out & Aryna Sabalenka’s apology

After winning the 2025 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis spent time in New York at The St. Regis hotel in Manhattan. Sabalenka posted snapshots of both her and Frangulis, including pics in elevators, leisure moments, selfies and general "tourist-and-luxury" vibes.

Sabalenka thanked the St. Regis for their hospitality and apologized somewhat humorously:

Ad
"Thank you @stregisnewyork for a beautiful stay and for putting up with me taking selfies absolutely everywhere (especially in the elevators) 😙"

Under the comments section, Frangulis playfully called out Sabalenka for not crediting him in the post.

"I didn't realise my new nickname is selfies," Frangulis said.

Sabalenka issued a light-hearted apology:

"ahaha sorry meu amour."

Now, Sabalenka will focus on the upcoming Asian Swing, where she may feature in the upcoming China Open.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications