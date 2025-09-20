Aryna Sabalenka charms boyfriend Georgios Frangulis as she chronicles their adventures in New York photodump; Paris Hilton also reacts

Aryna Sabalenka won her fourth major title at the 2025 US Open as she defeated Amanda Anisimova. It was her second straight title in Flushing Meadows. Days after her US Open triumph, the Belarusian dropped photos from her time in New York, culminating in a championship.On Friday, Sabalenka posted several photos on Instagram, started with a big bouquet she received in her hotel room. After her US Open win, she posed with a champagne in a glittering silver Nike dress. One photo shows her posing with US Open trophy alongside men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz.In one photo, she posed with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, where they were showing their thigh muscles. She also posed with her young fans during her practice at the US Open practice sessions. Finally, a photo was there where Sabalenka celebrated her fourth Grand Slam with a cake alongside her boyfriend.&quot;Looking through the pictures from New York and it still feels like a dream… Watch my latest vlog for more bts content from the USO 🎥🏆&quot; Sabalenka wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, Sabalenka's boyfriend Frangulis posted two heart-eyed emojis. American media personality Paris Hilton also reacted with a similar reaction.Comments sectionThe 2025 US Open was the only Grand Slam title Sabalenka won this year despite repeated deep runs at the event. As such, when she won it she felt it was a proper fruit of the hard work behind the scenes.“I knew that [with] the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season,” she said. “It means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court. And to bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself.”Georgios Frangulis’s playful call-out &amp; Aryna Sabalenka’s apologyAfter winning the 2025 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka and Georgios Frangulis spent time in New York at The St. Regis hotel in Manhattan. Sabalenka posted snapshots of both her and Frangulis, including pics in elevators, leisure moments, selfies and general &quot;tourist-and-luxury&quot; vibes.Sabalenka thanked the St. Regis for their hospitality and apologized somewhat humorously:&quot;Thank you @stregisnewyork for a beautiful stay and for putting up with me taking selfies absolutely everywhere (especially in the elevators) 😙&quot;Under the comments section, Frangulis playfully called out Sabalenka for not crediting him in the post.&quot;I didn't realise my new nickname is selfies,&quot; Frangulis said.Sabalenka issued a light-hearted apology:&quot;ahaha sorry meu amour.&quot;Now, Sabalenka will focus on the upcoming Asian Swing, where she may feature in the upcoming China Open.