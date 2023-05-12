Leading the WTA Tour with the most wins (29) this year, Aryna Sabalenka was upset by Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open on Thursday, May 11. After the match, the Belarusian suggested that she was low on energy and needed to recharge her batteries to return strongly.

In a clash between Australian Open champions, World No. 134 Kenin beat Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 38 minutes. This was the American's first top 10 win since defeating Ashleigh Barty in the semifinals of the Melbourne Major in 2020, where she went on to lift the title.

Sabalenka has enjoyed a great season in 2023 so far, barring this loss in Rome --her first opening-round exit. She downed World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final of the Madrid Open just last week, where Kenin crashed out in the first round against Maryna Zanevska.

The World No. 2, who has a 29-5 record this year, took to social media to say that her energy had drained, and vowed to come back stronger.

"Exhausted. Definitely need some recharge," Sabalenka tweeted.

Sabalenka began her 2023 season with back-to-back titles at the Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. Her 13-match winning streak was snapped at the Dubai Tennis Championships by Barbora Krejcikova. Elena Rybakina, who finished second to Sabalenka in Melbourne in January, then beat the Belarusian for the BNP Paribas Open title.

The 25-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami, where she lost to Sorana Cîrstea. Swiatek repeated last year's Stuttgart Open result against Sabalenka in April after that, beating her in the final once again. However, the second-ranked player avenged her loss by beating the Pole for the Madrid Open title.

Aryna Sabalenka glad that Belarusians are allowed to play amidst war but laments sour relationships with some players

Aryna Sabalenka has often been asked about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and its effects on the tennis world. She reiterated once again during her stint in Rome that those who disliked Russians and Belarusians continued to do so, adding that there was nothing she could personally do to change the situation.

"The ones who were hating us before, I don't know, our country, for where we're from, they still hate us. This didn't change and I don't think it's going to change because of the situation," Aryna Sabalenka said. "I'm happy that we are allowed playing, that WTA doing everything they can to kind of handle this situation as good as they can."

"It's not like yesterday they hated us, today they love us, no. It is how it is. Unfortunately, we have zero control over this situation," she added.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players were not allowed to compete at Wimbledon last year, a decision that has been reversed for this year's championship.

