“Sonya saw the 'big 3' talk and finally woke up” - Tennis World reacts to Sofia Kenin's upset of Aryna Sabalenka in the 2R of Italian Open

Sofia Kenin took the 2023 Italian Open by storm, knocking out reigning Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4), 6-2 in the second round. The tennis world was shocked and awed by the result, saying that the American finally “woke up” after seeing all the “Big 3” talk.

The former World No. 4 has slipped to No. 134 in the WTA rankings due to illness and injuries. However, Kenin showed up as her former self to demolish the in-form Sabalenka in straight sets and make it to the third round of the WTA 1000 event. This is Sofia Kenin’s first victory over a top 10 player since beating Ashleigh Barty en route to her only Grand Slam title at the 2020 Australian Open.

Sabalenka struggled with her serve early in the first set but later found her rhythm to level at 4-4. At 5-5, Kenin broke her opponent’s serve, however, couldn’t serve out the set, resulting in a tiebreak that she won 7-4. In the second set, however, the American jumped to a 4-2 lead and held firm to close it out 6-2.

The tennis world was blown away by Sofia Kenin’s performance and flocked to Twitter to express their shock and awe at the result. One fan said it was a “massive win,” and the 24-year-old had finally “woken up.” While another opined the American was “lost at sea.”

Another account expressed that seeing the American back in form was great. While one commented that her “never say die” attitude should be studied by all athletes.

Here are more reactions from accounts on Twitter.

Sofia Kenin has what it takes to get back on track, says former coach Rick Macci

Sofia Kenin will be back on track says Rick Macci

Sofia Kenin broke back into the top 150 of the WTA rankings after a long period of struggle with illness and injuries. However, the American’s former coach, Rick Macci, believes she will get back on track.

"I think she'll get back on track," Macci said. "You don't lose the talent. You don't lose the ability. You lose the confidence, maybe you lose the fitness, there's an injury along the way so it can be a little more tricky,” said the veteran coach.

The 2020 Australian Open champion, who lost in the first round at the 2023 Madrid Open, has reached the third round of the 2023 Italian Open with a victory over eventual Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka. The World No. 134 will face World No. 47 Anhelina Kalinina in the third round on Saturday, May 13.

