Aryna Sabalenka delighted by meme about her repeated run-ins with Barbora Krejcikova

Aryna Sabalenka has expressed delight at a meme on the internet that highlighted her repeated run-ins with Barbora Krejcikova on the tour this year.

Although the 2023 season is not even four months old, Sabalenka and Krejcikova have already squared off on four occasions. The duo faced each other for the first time this year at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where the Belarusian suffered a 0-6, 7-6(2), 6-1 defeat in the quarterfinals.

However, Sabalenka responded emphatically at Indian Wells, prevailing 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 against Krejcikova in the fourth round. The World No. 2 came out on top once again when the pair met in the Miami Open fourth round, this time in straight sets.

With her most recent win at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Wednesday (April 19), Sabalenka made it 3-1 against the Czech player this year.

After her win, Sabalenka took to social media to share a meme that joked about her playing against Krejcikova being as certain as death and taxes.

Apart from their four encounters this season, the duo have locked horns on two other occasions. Sabalenka prevailed in both meetings — the 2020 Linz Open semifinals and the 2021 US Open quarterfinals.

The overall head-to-head record thus stands at 5-1 in favor of Sabalenka.

"I think it’s a good preparation before the bigger tournament" - Aryna Sabalenka on her win over Barbora Krejcikova in Stuttgart

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Miami Open

Aryna Sabalenka feels that her second-round win over Barbora Krejcikova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart will prepare her for bigger challenges in upcoming tournaments.

Speaking to the press after the match, Sabalenka said it was an "interesting challenge" to face an opponent like Krejcikova in her opening match.

"It’s tough but an interesting challenge to play the first match against a Grand Slam champion," she stated "It is something unique like you’re never going to play the first round against a Grand Slam champion in the bigger tournament."

The World No. 2 added that it was "good preparation" for the bigger tournaments to follow.

"I think it’s a good preparation before the bigger tournament. You play only tough matches from the first round, so I think it’s a good tournament to play before going into the big tournaments," she concluded.

Aryna Sabalenka will face the winner of the clash between Paula Badosa and Cristina Bucsa in the quarterfinals on Friday (April 21).

