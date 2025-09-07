"Aryna Sabalenka is not a doper" - Fans slam Serena Williams' ex-coach over 'insulting' comparison between Jannik Sinner and Belarusian amid US Open

The US Open women's singles final saw Aryna Sabalenka take on Amanda Anisimova. As the duo fought for the crown, Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou likened them to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz respectively, and fans were left disappointed by the comparison between Sabalenka and Sinner.

On Saturday, Sabalenka and Anisimova got down to business at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The World No.1 was looking for her first Grand Slam trophy of the year, while the American was in the hunt for the maiden Major title of her career. While the duo displayed an impressive battle, Sabalenka was the more dominant player of the day as Anisimova faltered under the pressure.

Reacting to the match, Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached Serena Williams for a decade between 2012 and 2022, wrote on X,

“Anisimova is Alcaraz and Sabalenka is Sinner. The first one taking a lot of risks and making the winners and the unforced, the second one putting a lot of intensity and consistency.”

Responding to the comparison, one fan on X wrote:

“I'm sorry Patrick. I think the last comparison is quite insulting. #Sabalenka is not a doper.”

Here is how other fans reacted to Mouratoglou comparing Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz;

“Is Sabalenka a druggy like Sinner?” one tennis enthusiast questioned.

“Guy who has seen only The Boss Baby, watching his second movie: Getting a lot of ‘Boss Baby’ vibes from this,” another wrote.

“No idis comparison is wrong,” one X user commented.

“Ok. Now we see why Osaka couldn't win with you,” a second chimed in.

“Just saying anything as per usual,” yet another fan stated.

Aryna Sabalenka successfully defends her US Open title

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka is ending her 2025 Grand Slam season on a high after successfully defending her US Open title. The Belarusian kicked off her year at the Australian Open, where she reached the finals but went down to American Madison Keys in an unexpected upset.

Up next, Sabalenka was in action at the French Open, where she made a second-consecutive final, only to go down to Coco Gauff. At the Wimbledon Championships, the World No.1 was outdone by Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

However, Aryna Sabalenka successfully avenged this loss in New York. The tennis star’s campaign at the US Open saw her beat the likes of Marketa Vondroušová and Jessica Pegula, before she outdid Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the finals.

