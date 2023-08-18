Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have got Iga Swiatek's number; Coco Gauff in the mix for US Open title: Leif Shiras

With the 2023 US Open set to start from the end of August, former tennis player and commentator Leif Shiras opined that Iga Swiatek is the favorite for the women's singles title. He also thinks that Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the ones who can challenge the World No. 1.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek is the defending champion, having defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 in the final of the 2022 US Open. With three different Grand Slam winners this year, the women's singles title at the US Open is set to be fiercely contested.

Having recently featured on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, former World No. 31 Leif Shiras stated that the US Open women's singles title is up for grabs. He added that there are 12 to 14 genuine title contenders.

"I think you can probably name 12 to 14 women who could win the US Open, and I know that sounds crazy, but I really believe that. I don't know, I just feel it's wide open. On any given day, any of these players could win it," said Shiras.

Going further, Shiras emphasized that the 2023 French Open winner Iga Swiatek is a threat to her opponents, but Sabalenka and Rybakina are also in the conversation.

"Yes, you're going to lean towards Iga [Swiatek], who's playing fabulous tennis. Every ball she touches is a threat to her opponent, but [Aryna] Sabalenka and [Elena] Rybakina have got Iga's number," added Leif Shiras.

Assessing World No. 5 Coco Gauff, Leif Shiras hailed the 2023 Citi DC Open champion as a wonderful athlete and a potential title contender at the upcoming Grand Slam. He further elaborated that the coaching expertise of Brad Gilbert will soon reflect in Gauff's performances.

"The other player, yes, they are in the mix too. I don't see any reason why Coco [Gauff] couldn't do this. I think the seeds that Brad [Gilbert] has planted are going to sprout pretty quickly because she already has such a wonderful foundation," said Shiras.

Shiras added that Gauff has great game sense and also reckoned that she needs to be confident in her abilities, especially her forehand.

"She's a great athlete. She has a wonderful sense of balls and plays. Once she secures a little bit of confidence in the forehand, which I think is happening already. I don't think you can win a title like DC without sort of having faith in a shot, and I think she did in her forehand, it looked good," added Shiras.

"I do think Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina are favourites" - Leif Shiras

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open

In the same episode of the Tennis Channel podcast, Leif Shiras maintained that Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina are the favorites when entering any Grand Slam tournament.

The former World No. 31 explained that the 'Big 3' of the women's game brought something special to the table in the form of their strong serving abilities. These are crucial as players go deep into Grand Slams.

"But I do tend to think the favorites are the 'Big 3' and I think they bring to the table something that's sort of," Shiras said. "The fact that they can serve, they can protect their serve a little bit better and that's absolutely vital when you come down the stretch in a Major."

Shiras reiterated that while the serve set Swiatek, Sabalenka, and Rybakina apart, the field remains wide open for others to make a mark.

"I think that gives them a little bit of a nod, but at the same time, it's open," he added.