"Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina are both really intense, you have to be on your toes" - Iga Swiatek on her budding rivalries 

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have been the top performers on the tour of late. The fact that all three have titles to their names within eight weeks of action speaks volumes about their quality.

Swiatek, the World No. 1, recently defeated Rybakina for a third consecutive Qatar Open crown. She became the first WTA player to achieve such a feat since Serena Williams at the Miami Open (2013-2015).

Speaking about playing Rybakina and Sabalenka ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships, which features all three in action, the Pole said in a post-match interview that while both play intense tennis, they are different from each other.

The World No. 1 added that she goes into matches prepared tactically, even though if at times it means being ready for big shotmaking from the other end of the court.

"Well, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rykabina's game, they're playing differently," Iga Swiatek said. "That's the main difference you focus on when you go in a match because you have your tactics and everything and you have to be ready."

"That's all I would say because they are both really intense," she continued. "You really have to be on your toes and ready, let them play their game because they're going to use it," Swiatek said.

"We all have pretty tight matches" - Iga Swiatek on playing Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Iga Swiatek’s title in Doha was her third consecutive at the venue and the run saw her edge out Elena Rybakina in a tight two-set encounter. She eventually prevailed 7-6(8), 6-2.

The World No. 1 said that her playing Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka always turned into lengthy affairs, but added that there wasn't much difference in terms of the mindset.

"They're really good, both of them," Iga Swiatek said. "As you can see, we all have pretty tight matches against each other. I feel like the level is pretty high and it's good."

"I wouldn't say there's much difference in terms of the mindset and the focus when I play against each of them," she added.

Swiatek, the top seed at this year’s Dubai Tennis Championships, will open her campaign against Sloane Stephens. The American got the better of Clara Burel in her opening match.

Rybakina awaits the winner of a first-round encounter featuring Victoria Azarenka and Arantxa Rus, while Sabalenka takes on Donna Vekic.