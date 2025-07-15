Aryna Sabalenka enjoys romantic getaway with boyfriend Georgios, draws reaction from Nick Kyrgios after flaunting luxury watch

Aryna Sabalenka was seen spending quality time with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, after the Belarusian's heartbreaking loss in the Wimbledon semifinals. Sabalenka's activities also drew a reaction from former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

Sabalenka's Wimbledon campaign had been going splendidly. The top-seeded player reached the semifinals, losing only one set. She won against Emma Raducanu, Elise Mertens, and Laura Siegemun to reach the last four at SW19 for the third time in her career.

However, in a thrilling three-set match, Sabalenka came up short against Amanda Anisimova. This was her third straight loss against an American player at a Major this year after losing to Madison Keys in Melbourne and Coco Gauff in Paris.

After the Wimbledon loss, Aryna Sabalenka was spotted with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. The couple seemed to be spending some quality time together, as the Belarusian uploaded pictures from their shared moments on Instagram. Taking selfies, going for leisurely swims, and reading books were the three main activities undertaken by the World No. 1 as mentioned in her caption.

"Selfie, swim, read, repeat", Sabalenka posted

The pictures drew a reaction from Nick Kyrgios, who was himself a Wimbledon runner-up back in 2022. The Australian was in awe of Sabalenka's Audemars Piguet watch, which she flaunted proudly in her pictures. The post also drew a reaction from her boyfriend, who shared two blue heart emojis.

"The watch" commented Kyrgios.

Aryna Sabalenka will potentially be in action next at the Canadian Open, which is slated to start on July 28.

Aryna Sabalenka remains at the top of the rankings, despite Wimbledon loss

Even after losing in the semifinals against Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon, Aryna Sabalenka remains comfortably at the top of the rankings. She currently has 12,420 points, almost 5000 points ahead of second-placed Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka has been a dominant force on the Tour this year despite her close losses at the Majors. She has won 47 of the 56 matches she has played in 2025, reaching as many as seven finals and winning three titles.

However, the latter half of the season will be challenging for the Belarusian as she has to defend many points in the upcoming North American hardcourt swing. Sabalenka has to protect her title-winning points at Cincinnati and New York from last year; failing to do so might reduce her gap at the top of the WTA rankings.

